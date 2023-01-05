ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost

MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
MORGANTOWN, WV
COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming

As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Geno Smith's resurgence a bright light in dark WVU athletic times

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If ever a university was in need of a feel-good sports story to help it through troubled times, it is West Virginia University, which has seen not only its football program but its basketball program fall upon lean times. The thing is, there has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Titus' upset earns WVU honor

After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Donna Harvey

KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
KITZMILLER, MD
Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Goode dunk in good game earns Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It seemed like the whole city of Fairmont turned out Thursday to watch East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior battle in boys basketball. The host Polar Bears led most of the way but didn’t put the game away until the fourth quarter. With the...
FAIRMONT, WV
William Nedrow

FRIENDSVILLE — William Ernest Nedrow, 49, of Friendsville, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his residence. Born June 11, 1973, in Baltimore, he was the son of Julia Ann (Feazelle) Nedrow, Friendsville and the late William Clayton Nedrow.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Huggins has to make moves

Maybe WVU head coach Bob Huggins shouldn't say anything. On one front, what he has said, he's said repeatedly this year -- and in some cases that streak reaches back to last year. That doesn't what he's saying inaccurate, but it just adds to the frustration that many feel in watching his team make some of the same mistakes repeatedly.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia women return home to face TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
FORT WORTH, TX
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

