Comedian Ron Funches' Estranged Wife Demands Spousal Support, Primary Custody Of 8-Month Old

By Ryan Naumann
 4 days ago
Instagram/Ron Funches

Ron Funches ’ estranged wife Christina Dawn has demanded the comedian cough up monthly spousal support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Christina responded to Ron’s divorce petition that was filed back in November.

MEGA

Ron, who has appeared in Black-ish and New Girl , told the court he had been separated from Christina since October 2022. The couple share a son named Theodore Bear. The actor asked for joint legal and physical custody of the child.

In addition, despite him being a successful entertainer, he asked the court to award him spousal support.

In her new filing, Christina agreed that a divorce should be granted. She did not dispute the date of marriage or date of separation listed by Ron.

However, she asked for primary physical custody of their son and Ron being granted visitation . She agreed to joint legal custody of their kid.

RON FUNCHES/INSTAGRAM

Christina demanded spousal support from Ron and wanted the court to terminate his ability to collect from her. Further, she wanted him to cover her attorney fees in the case.

Ron’s ex included a list of separate property and assets she wants awarded to her. The list includes all jewelry and personal effects, all items acquired by gift, bequest, or inheritance, all items acquired prior to marriage and after the date of separation and all income earned before the marriage.

“The full nature and extent of the parties’ community and quasi-community assets and debts are unknown to [Christina] at this time,” the filing read. “[Christina] is informed and believes and based on information and belief alleges that there is additional community property and/or quasi-community property of the parties the exact nature and extent of which is unknown at this time.”

MEGA

Ron and Christina met on the dating site Bumble. The comedian said before the wedding, “I call my fiance Robot because when we met on Bumble I thought she was so pretty but she only had one profile pic so I didn’t think she was real!”

He continued, “She is real and the only thing she stole was my last name.”

