FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
WWL-TV
Fraud trial of banker behind $1B First NBC collapse begins
NEW ORLEANS — A jury was selected on Monday after a daylong process and opening statements are expected on Tueday in the largest bank fraud trial in Louisiana history, a case that stems from the $1 billion collapse of New Orleans-based First NBC Bank in 2017. It was the...
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell plans to bring in more trash haulers as Richard's Disposal service falters
Two New Orleans garbage contractors who recently took over service in about half the city are now expanding into the other half, where there is increasing public outcry over faltering service. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration on Monday said it was working with IV Waste and Waste Pro to determine which...
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
‘Q’ Dat: NOLA single mom pays it forward across the USA
"Q" is a single mom paying it forward across the USA
NOLA.com
U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year
There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In Louisiana
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Zach Kupperman buys Poydras Street medical buildings, spurred by new BioDistrict
Investor and real estate developer Zach Kupperman has acquired a medical office complex at 2237 Poydras Street on the edge of the Central Business District, with plans to redevelop the property for a new medical tenant that will move into the space later this year. Terms of the sale, which...
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
NOLA.com
Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms
Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi opens new store in the New Orleans area
Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.
mississippifreepress.org
Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast
Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
NOLA.com
Dead endangered whale washes up on Pass Christian beach; 1st time it's happened in Mississippi
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. — Scientists are examining the corpse of an endangered whale that washed up on a Mississippi Gulf Coast beach. The rare discovery Saturday marks the first time a fin whale stranding has been reported in Mississippi and just the fourth time since 2002 a fin whale stranding has been reported in the Gulf of Mexico, WLOX-TV reported.
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
fox8live.com
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
NOLA.com
$3.3 million Lotto ticket sold in New Orleans; see where the winning ticket was sold
A lottery ticket worth more than $3 million was sold at a New Orleans grocery store, Louisiana Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched all the numbers to win the $3,339,142 jackpot in Saturday's Lotto drawing. It was sold at Lakeview Grocery at 801 Harrison Avenue, officials said. The winning...
NOLA rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening.
NOLA.com
Game day car break-ins continue in CBD; Burglary suspect also wanted by JPSO
Despite new patrols meant to deter vehicle break-ins during sporting events at the Caesar's Superdome and the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans police still fielded a slew of calls reporting vehicle burglaries in nearby parking lots before, during and after the Saints game on Sunday, according to NOPD reports. The...
Group of four wanted, accused of Algiers vehicle theft
The victim reported the vehicle stolen the next morning when he attempted to go to work.
