Gretna, LA

brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-TV

Fraud trial of banker behind $1B First NBC collapse begins

NEW ORLEANS — A jury was selected on Monday after a daylong process and opening statements are expected on Tueday in the largest bank fraud trial in Louisiana history, a case that stems from the $1 billion collapse of New Orleans-based First NBC Bank in 2017. It was the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

U.S. 11 bridge race revived in the new year

There’s something about the bridges over Lake Pontchartrain that call to runners to lace up their shoes and go. There was the popular Causeway Marathon in the 1980s, for example, and for several years, a run across the U.S. 11 bridge. And now in the new year, on Jan....
SLIDELL, LA
wbrz.com

Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund

BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Power poll respondents skeptical of carbon capture but favor tax breaks for solar power farms

Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, The Times-Picayune Power Poll asks questions of the top Jefferson and Orleans parish influencers in business, politics, arts, media, nonprofits and community affairs. It is not a scientific inquiry, but it does afford non-partisan insight into the thoughts and opinions of those who steer the region. Of 1,380 Power Poll members surveyed this week, 190 voted, for a participation rate of 14%.
LOUISIANA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi opens new store in the New Orleans area

Fast-growing German discount grocery chain Aldi is expanding in Louisiana again—bringing its store count in the state to six with more on the way. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi on Thursday opened its first store in Metairie, Louisiana, which is in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The new store is located at 8855 Veteran's Blvd., the discount grocer said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mississippifreepress.org

Drive-In Theater Opening in Bay St. Louis: Family Tradition Continues on Coast

Each night during the mid-1910s, teenaged projectionist Charles Watzke Sr. sat in a small room overlooking a darkened theater, manning a pair of 35-millimeter projectors with each holding its own reel containing roughly 25 minutes of film. As the audience in the theater below watched the black-and-white movies, Watzke carefully surveyed the upper right corner of the large screen for a flashing mark.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA

