Read full article on original website
Related
A school staffer searched the backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old before shooting. Now, the school will install metal detectors
Richneck Elementary School in Virginia will install walk-through metal detectors after officials were alerted last week that a 6-year-old student who allegedly shot his teacher might have had a weapon but failed to find it after a search.
Hours before a 6-year-old shot his teacher, a school administrator was told the child may have brought a gun to school: superintendent
School officials searched the student's backpack, but didn't find anything, the superintendent told parents. The boy later shot his teacher in class.
WVNews
'Pinkones'
I’ve acquired a fascination with penguins. Or, “pinkones” as our son Trey used to call him during his toddler days. At first, we didn’t understand what Trey was talking about. “Pinkones?” I looked around and saw nothing pink in view. Pink ones what?
Comments / 0