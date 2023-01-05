Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost
MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
WVNews
Spring 2023 begins at West Virginia University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The overcast sky and chilly winds didn’t stop West Virginia University’s downtown campus from filling up as students went to class for the first time of the West Virginia University’s Spring 2023 semester on Monday. “By the time first-year students get...
WVNews
West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
WVNews
WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
WVNews
WVU Medicine holds ribbon cutting for $1.5 million Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine held a ribbon cutting for a $1.5 million expansion to its Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday morning, with additions to the building allowing for more services to be provided to the public. The clinic originally opened in 2017, and since 2020 it...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council reviews utility water increase proposal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The first reading of an ordinance to increase water and sewage rates was read and approved during Monday evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting. If the ordinance spurred by the Clarksburg Water Board rate increase passes on second reading, the higher bills will take...
WVNews
John Wilson Sr.
AURORA, W.Va. — John Edward Wilson Sr., 80, of Aurora, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 22, 1942, in Oakland, he was a son of the late John Montgomery and Lucille E. (Glaze) Wilson.
WVNews
COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming
As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
WVNews
Donna Harvey
KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
WVNews
William Nedrow
FRIENDSVILLE — William Ernest Nedrow, 49, of Friendsville, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his residence. Born June 11, 1973, in Baltimore, he was the son of Julia Ann (Feazelle) Nedrow, Friendsville and the late William Clayton Nedrow.
WVNews
Binegar enters plea to murder in Barbour County Circuit Court
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court on January 9th. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the State of West Virginia, and Attorney Michael Safcsak represented Mr. Binegar. Mr. Binegar was previously indicted for Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for killing Mr. David Heater and stealing money from him.
WVNews
Geno Smith's resurgence a bright light in dark WVU athletic times
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If ever a university was in need of a feel-good sports story to help it through troubled times, it is West Virginia University, which has seen not only its football program but its basketball program fall upon lean times. The thing is, there has...
WVNews
Bridgeport swimming picks up pair of victories over Philip Barbour and Grafton
PHILIPPI, W. Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport coasted to a pair of team wins in high school swimming competition at Alderson Broaddus University Monday evening. Bridgeport edged out Philip Barbour for first in the boys team race, 138-79, while Grafton scored 27 points to claim third.
WVNews
Titus' upset earns WVU honor
After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
WVNews
sg 1 d_s up bp reep.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point hal…
WVNews
West Virginia women return home to face TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
WVNews
Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Huggins has to make moves
Maybe WVU head coach Bob Huggins shouldn't say anything. On one front, what he has said, he's said repeatedly this year -- and in some cases that streak reaches back to last year. That doesn't what he's saying inaccurate, but it just adds to the frustration that many feel in watching his team make some of the same mistakes repeatedly.
Comments / 0