Aurora, WV

WVNews

Rev. Jonathan Acord

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusi…
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Ann Marie Mascak Davis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

John Wilson Sr.

AURORA, W.Va. — John Edward Wilson Sr., 80, of Aurora, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 22, 1942, in Oakland, he was a son of the late John Montgomery and Lucille E. (Glaze) Wilson.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

William Nedrow

FRIENDSVILLE — William Ernest Nedrow, 49, of Friendsville, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at his residence. Born June 11, 1973, in Baltimore, he was the son of Julia Ann (Feazelle) Nedrow, Friendsville and the late William Clayton Nedrow.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost

MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Jackson County student graduates from Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, WV – Katlyne Rollyson of Sandyville graduated from Glenville State University as a member of the Winter 2022 graduating class. Rollyson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resource Management with a concentration in Forest Technology. She was also a member of the Glenville State University Honors Program.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming

As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Binegar enters plea to murder in Barbour County Circuit Court

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court on January 9th. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the State of West Virginia, and Attorney Michael Safcsak represented Mr. Binegar. Mr. Binegar was previously indicted for Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for killing Mr. David Heater and stealing money from him.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Titus' upset earns WVU honor

After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Roane County's 3-point barrage sinks South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks Nest is putting it mildly. The Raiders scored their first 24 points on eight made 3s in a span of 5:51, quickly building a double-digit lead en route to defeating the South Harrison Hawks, 83-46 on Monday night.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Goode dunk in good game earns Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It seemed like the whole city of Fairmont turned out Thursday to watch East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior battle in boys basketball. The host Polar Bears led most of the way but didn’t put the game away until the fourth quarter. With the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Preston girls suffer 49-34 defeat to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Preston Knights hung around for a half, but they couldn’t contain Gabby Reep as she poured in 30 points to lead the hosting Bridgeport Indians to a 49-34 victory in Friday night’s high school girls’ basketball matchup. While the Knights continued to play...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

