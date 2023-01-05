ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denny Kellington, The Bills Trainer Who Administered CPR To Damar Hamlin, Is Being Hailed A Hero

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

All eyes have been on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

It was a terrifying situation, and everybody has been hoping and praying that the 24-year-old is able to pull through.

With that being said, things took a great turn today, as it was announced that Hamlin is awake and “neurologically intact:”

“Amazing news: Buffalo Bills announce Damar Hamlin is neurologically intact. He is showing extremely positive signs toward recovery from critical condition due to cardiac arrest.”

And on top of that, Hamlin is also able to communicate with people via writing:

Needless to say, it’s been an absolute whirlwind the past few days no doubt, and I can’t imagine what he and his family have been going through.

But of course, we have to give credit where credit is due, to the medical staff who helped revive Hamlin on the field immediately after he collapsed and went unresponsive.

And the guy who saved his life?

The Buffalo Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

He was the one who administered CPR to Hamlin, and ultimately brought him back to life, where he was then sent to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Much respect to this guy.

Not all heroes wear capes…

Comments / 18

Brenda Haynes
3d ago

you know....I've not heard one word about the lowest paid folks involved in this and that's the Ems workers. we are the red headed step kids. for those that are uninformed look up acls protocols for cardiac arrest CPR is just one part of this. drugs are given also and it took great teamwork between Ems and trainers to achieve ROSC return of spontaneous circulation which is rare in cardiac arrest. so give credit where it's due. the whole team of folks that worked on him out there on that field and got a pulse back

Reply(1)
3
JHE
4d ago

Yes,GOD appointed him to do the physical labor in assisting his works into enabling him to breathe.

Reply(1)
4
