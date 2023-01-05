Read full article on original website
Ruth
4d ago
I’m all for the death penalty in this case. Of course it’s not applicable, but should be. A person who could harm a baby like that has not business taking up precious oxygen on this planet.
lkdk
4d ago
I don't know the statistics but only a few stories get published about children being abused but it seems like there's more than there ever were. my point is, how many go unreported? thousands, and what are they going to be like when they grow up, if they make it that far? really depressing to think about
ZoeyOliver furbabys
4d ago
Wow how sad!!! I hope the child gets better ! As far as the guy well he deserves to stay in jail!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Related
alachuachronicle.com
21-year-old sentenced to 20 mandatory years in prison for shooting at officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – D’armani Demetrius Devon Ward, 21, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after entering a plea of nolo contendere to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted armed burglary, battery, fleeing, and seven counts of second-degree attempted murder for shooting at police officers. Gainesville...
WCJB
Gunman injured in Gainesville Police officer-involved shooting sentenced to 20 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge sentenced a man from Gainesville to 20 years behind bars after he entered a plea agreement following a shootout with police officers. On Monday, D’armani Ward was sentenced by Eighth Circuit Court Judge William Davis to 20 years in state prison. Prosecutors say...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested twice in three days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kress Albert Hansen, 53, was arrested yesterday for the second time in three days after allegedly violating a no-contact order. Hansen was arrested on January 5 after allegedly hitting a woman in a homeless camp off 39th Avenue. According to the victim, she and Hansen were arguing over money and the fact that he took all of her belongings out of her tent. Hansen then allegedly hit her in the chest, and she fell down. The victim also reportedly said that Hansen punched her multiple times while she was on the ground. The victim said she had met Hansen a few days ago and that she let him stay at her campsite while she was staying with a friend. She said the incident happened when she returned to her tent.
Middleburg man facing manslaughter charges for fatal New Year’s Eve crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly Clay County crash on New Year's Eve, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office. Fabian Paul Urioste, 40, was charged with manslaughter. The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m., Urioste was driving a Lincoln Navigator southbound...
WCJB
Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
First Coast News
Police: Man arrested after he calls 911 to report deadly stabbing in Orange Park
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man was arrested in Orange Park after he called 911 to report a deadly stabbing at the Stay Suites at 1656 Wells Road. The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to the 911 call at around 3:30 a.m. and found the victim in the hallway of the Stay Suites. The victim had multiple stab wounds, police said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
alachuachronicle.com
Mother of injured 18-month-old charged with child neglect
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jah’miah Laqay Young, 19, was arrested yesterday and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and failing to report suspected child abuse after officers determined she knew her 18-month-old was injured but told the man caring for her son that he shouldn’t take him to the hospital because they would call the police.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with felony battery and indecent exposure after allegedly hitting Food Max employee and urinating in the store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaheerah Naomi Jenkins, 40, was arrested late last night after she allegedly hit a Food Max employee with a bottle of juice and also pulled down her pants and urinated inside the store. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a disturbance at...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man arrested following deadly stabbing at hotel, officials say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal Sunday morning stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, around 3:30 p.m., an employee at the Kangaroo gas station across the street from the Stay Suites on Wells Road called 911 to report that Alvin Jones, 30, came to the store and said he did something. What Jones specifically said was redacted in the report.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
Action News Jax
Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary
A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gilchrist man arrested for murder
After a six-month investigation by the Gilchrist County Sheriff Office (GCSO) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), officials arrested a Bell man on Thursday for a June 2022 murder. Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, will be charged with second-degree murder, according to a joint press release from the GCSO and...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with aggravated assault for firing pellet gun into the air
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isack Travis Rwebyogo, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing a pellet gun into the air. At about 4 p.m. yesterday, Rwebyogo was reportedly involved in a verbal argument with a 14-year-old boy in the Tower Oaks...
WCJB
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire. Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
WCJB
A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence. 24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court. They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court...
