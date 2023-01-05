ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
Mack Brown Introduces UNC's Nine Incoming Transfers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's roster is receiving a boost this week with 19 newcomers arriving in Chapel Hill to join the UNC football team. The Tar Heels are officially adding 10 freshmen from the 2023 high school class who are enrolling early in January to go through winter strength and conditioning, and participate in spring practice. Carolina is also enrolling nine college transfers who committed to UNC during the latest transfer window.
USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal

USC third-year sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources have told USCfootball.com. He will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2023. Bryant chose to shut things down after three games and redshirt this season after not getting a ton of playing time as the...
