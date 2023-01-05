Read full article on original website
a cape cod voter
4d ago
You forgot to mention another “take away “. It wasn’t said by her evidently but it’ll happen: taking more away from us in terms of tax increases.
Reply
8
Vaca
4d ago
What about kids that are taking up a trade school to be an electrician or plumber or Carpenter etc and working at the same time no help for them because they chose a trade witch is very needed for all of us.
Reply
6
Jess
4d ago
Affordable housing isn’t a main concern because it isn’t Affordable to live here PERIOD. Taxachusetts has us leaving as soon as we can.
Reply
6
Related
eenews.net
Mass. unveils plans to roll back gas in new buildings
Massachusetts energy officials are planning to shrink natural gas’s role in heating new buildings, as new Democratic Gov. Maura Healey faces steep challenges with her energy and climate agenda. Late last year, the Department of Energy Resources issued draft and final rules that promote electrification of space and water...
Could Mass. residents get stimulus checks? Here’s what Maura Healey said
Gov. Maura Healey and top lawmakers on Monday signaled that a clearer picture of potential tax relief may not emerge until at least the end of January, when a key financial metric is available. Healey, following her first first leadership meeting with House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
‘The devil is in the detail’ for free community college in Massachusetts
Free community college could be a reality in Massachusetts, but key parameters — including who exactly qualifies for the tuition and fee reprieve — remain open questions. New Gov. Maura Healey and Senate President Karen Spilka have both broached support for free community college models, though their initial plans contain marked differences.
Governor Healey already tackling top priorities
Now that Governor Maura Healey has officially taken office her administration is already tackling top priorities.
Poll: Mass. residents want to keep controversial tax cap law intact
A majority of Massachusetts residents want Beacon Hill lawmakers and new Gov. Maura Healey to keep a controversial tax cap law intact, which last year delivered almost $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers but scrambled more permanent relief, a new Republican-aligned poll found. Nearly 63% of respondents...
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
When is the last COVID SNAP payment in Massachusetts?
The extra COVID SNAP payments to Massachusetts residents are ending, the state announced. The extra payments were issued in response to COVID-19 and the public health emergency, according to the state. They were available at the beginning of each month. But that’s coming to an end in February. However,...
Gov. Healey swears in one of the most diverse cabinets in Massachusetts history
BOSTON -- After an inaugural celebration, the hard work begins at the Statehouse. Gov. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll's first order of business on their first full day in office was swearing in their cabinet secretaries. "I think Massachusetts is really going to love this team," said Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass). Women are leading much of the Executive Office. "We just had our first incredibly productive first cabinet meeting, giving us a chance to get to know each other," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (D-Mass). Healey added, "excited, of course, excited there are some firsts...
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
PLANetizen
Explaining Massachusetts’ New TOD Law
Writing in Commonwealth Magazine, Amy Dain explains Massachusetts’ new MBTA Communities law, which requires “cities and towns served by the MBTA (outside of Boston) to zone a district “of reasonable size” for multi-family housing near MBTA stations, where practical.”. Dain describes the measure used by the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
koamnewsnow.com
Massachusetts public schools issue mask mandate as Covid-19 risk level rises
CHELSEA, Massachusetts (WCVB) -- Chelsea Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate for students and staff after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Suffolk County as "High Risk” for COVID-19 transmission. The designation includes a recommendation that all people should wear masks while indoors, the superintendent said.
Massachusetts Residents Cheated Out of Money Due to Alarming Scam
There's no shortage of scams taking place throughout Massachusetts. Everywhere you look it seems like another scam is popping up. And with technology being what it is today, con artists more than ever can steal your identity and lift money right out of your bank account. Massachusetts folks really have to keep their guard up as much as possible due to the fact that scams are happening on a regular basis. (By the way, don't fall for the gas gift card scam which you can learn about by going here).
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos
We were pleased to welcome State Representative Steven Xiarhos (R) back onto Sunday Journal this weekend. Nearly a year after it was officially signed, Steve spoke about the impact of Nero’s Law in Massachusetts thus far. He also provided an overview of initiatives undertaken in 2022 as well as plans for the 2023 legislative year.
New Covid-19 variant causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023
The new Covid-19 variant concern is XBB, and it's causing a surge in cases to kick off 2023.
Tips For Selling Your House As Is in Massachusetts
Do you want to sell your house as-is, where-is? When most homeowners think about selling their home in as-is condition, they do not want to make any repairs or improvements to the property.
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 9