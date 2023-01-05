Read full article on original website
City of Salley centerpiece collapses during Wednesday storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Salley, South Carolina was hit with a storm on Wednesday. People in Salley said the weather didn’t seem that bad at first. But whatever blew through the town was enough to down some trees and a pavilion in the middle of town. According to people who live in Salley, the weather […]
hbsdealer.com
Beacon opens shop in Augusta
Beacon is continuing to expand at a rapid pace in 2023. The Herndon, Va.-based roofing and building products distributor has opened a new greenfield location in August, Ga. This latest branch establishes service in the greater Augusta market, including adjacent counties in South Carolina. “The branch is stocked with leading...
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
Man missing from Hephzibah located
Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
WRDW-TV
Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
WRDW-TV
Kitchen accident in Gloverville causes seniors to relocate for a night
GLOVERVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fire caused several residents of senior housing complex to relocate for the night at the Red Cross. According to authorities, sometime before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a fire was reported at the housing complex at 456 Lawana Drive in Gloverville. According to dispatchers, the fire...
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old was involved in an accident while on a go-kart. It happened in the River Island subdivision in Evans on Monday afternoon. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the child was “run over” by a school bus. There is no information available […]
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireball
A South Carolina witness at Lexington reported watching and videotaping a hovering fireball-like object at 7:15 p.m. on January 5, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WRDW-TV
Gordon Highway closed due to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway. According to Richmond County dispatch, the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says someone involved in this accident is injured. The extent...
Fiery, early morning crash kills Aiken man
AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A fatal crash killed one man in Aiken. It happened early Sunday morning after 4 o’clock on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner reports the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree then burst into flames. The driver, 31-year-old […]
Graniteville woman dies in Gordon Hwy. crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Graniteville woman is dead following a crash on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway on Sunday. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 43-year-old Sabrina Molina was transported to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. Westbound lanes of Gordon Highway […]
WRDW-TV
Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County finds missing 31-year-old man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within a day, Richmond County deputies have found a missing man. Benjamin Justin Hixon, 31, was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Road and may be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of TEA3257. Hixon is five foot six...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle blaze on Sharon Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled a structure fire late Friday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5:16 p.m. at 3484 Sharon Road, according to an Augusta Fire Department dispatch. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the neighborhood of one-story brick homes interspersed with empty wooded lots. At the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crashes kill 3 people in 3 days
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
wfxg.com
Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a new mayor in office. Garnett Johnson was sworn in to office last week and there’s a lot on his to-do list. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers. Watch above. COMING UP.
wfxg.com
One year later: Remembering Arbrie Anthony
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s been one year since the death of Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The 8-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting just outside her Augusta home. Sunday, her family released balloons by her graveside vowing to keep her memory alive. "She was just a bright light to...
