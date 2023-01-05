ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Southern men crack century mark in decisive win over Bethune-Cookman

It took the Southern men’s basketball team about 10 minutes of game time to find its comfort zone against Bethune-Cookman. The Jaguars buried the visiting Wildcats with an avalanche of points after that. Led by Isaiah Rollins with 24 points, Southern led by as many as 30 points and...
La. Governor reappoints Zachary resident to Board of Regents

On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Among them was Terrie P. Sterling, of Zachary, who was reappointed to the Louisiana Board of Regents. Sterling is CEO of Terrie Sterling LLC. She will serve at-large. The Louisiana Board of Regents...
Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards

On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as an engineer.
See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI

The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash

Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures

Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters

With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
Around Zachary for Jan. 11, 2022

Welcome to the second week of 2023. Have you written the correct year on documents yet?. What about resolutions? Did you make any? Have you already broken them?. A resolution we at The Plainsman would love to see is for people who are in clubs, churches and any of the other myriad organizations in and around Zachary to send us their news and activity photos.
Certified family nurse practitioner Kathy Sterling joins Lane Family Practice

Kathy Sterling, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined the staff of Lane Family Practice, 2335 Church St., Zachary. She has more than 21 years of health care experience and will assist the physicians at Lane Family Practice with preventative care, sick care, management of chronic diseases and conditions, health education, medication management and follow-up care after hospitalization.
Ascension Republican Women installs officers for 2023

Wanda Aizpurua, Louisiana Federation of Republican Women president, installed the Ascension Republican Women 2023 officers at the ARW Christmas meeting Dec. 15 at the Clarion Inn. Officers include Kathleen Harms, president; Geri Teasley, second vice president; Rhonda Lamendola, first vice president; Christy Bourgeois, treasurer; Rebecca Faulkner, corresponding secretary; Darcy Rizzo,...
Around Livingston for Jan. 11, 2022

The Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardener Association 2023 pop-up Camellia Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hammond Farmer's Market and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. The annual garden stroll is canceled because of garden damage...
