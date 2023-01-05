Read full article on original website
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
LSU's Livvy Dunne asks fans to be 'respectful' after overzealous group shows up at Utah meet
The behavior of young male fans of LSU star gymnast Livvy Dunne has become the subject of concern after the Tigers competed in front of a large crowd at a Salt Lake City event on Friday. The LSU gymnastics squad faced off against the University of Utah on Jan. 6...
Robin Fambrough: Grace over tragedy may sound like a cliche', but its a mission for Sims family
Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational. Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a...
Tyler Waguespack: Ascension Parish native has made his mark in rodeo
Tyler Waguespack is just a regular guy from Ascension Parish in his eyes. Others may disagree with that assessment. Waguespack is a champion Pro Rodeo steer wrestler that has ascended to the top in the latest rankings. Waguespack participated in about 65 rodeos in 2022, something he is very proud...
Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr., at his fifth college in seven years, wins the FCS Walter Payton Award
FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Scott beat out...
Southern men crack century mark in decisive win over Bethune-Cookman
It took the Southern men’s basketball team about 10 minutes of game time to find its comfort zone against Bethune-Cookman. The Jaguars buried the visiting Wildcats with an avalanche of points after that. Led by Isaiah Rollins with 24 points, Southern led by as many as 30 points and...
'Women’s basketball in Livingston Parish is just a hotbed': Albany prevails over Denham Springs
The Denham Springs girls basketball team didn’t cross paths with Albany at last month’s Livingston Parish tournament, but the Yellow Jackets got a firsthand look at the Hornets last Friday. With its parish tourney loss to Springfield the only blemish on either team’s record, Denham Springs had a...
La. Governor reappoints Zachary resident to Board of Regents
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Among them was Terrie P. Sterling, of Zachary, who was reappointed to the Louisiana Board of Regents. Sterling is CEO of Terrie Sterling LLC. She will serve at-large. The Louisiana Board of Regents...
Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as an engineer.
See the 34 chosen for this year's Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI
The Leadership Institute of Acadiana has announced the 34 participants for this year’s Leadership Lafayette Class XXXVI. Participants represent a cross-section of the community’s business, civic, and non-profit sectors. Mary Farmer Kaiser (Class XXXIV) and Corey McCoy (Class XXXV) will serve as co-chairs for the class. Members of...
Two Denham Springs women called to local leadership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Robin Mangum and Denise Roy, of Denham Springs, were recently called to lead the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Denham Springs Stake. Mangum will be overseeing 75-100 girls ages 11 to 18, and Roy will minister to about 200 children from ages 18 months to 11 years old. These women will work with eight congregations in a stake boundary reaching from Baton Rouge to Walker and northward to McComb, Mississippi.
Audit shows Baton Rouge schools flush with federal COVID cash
Buoyed by a tide of federal COVID 19 relief money, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system finds itself in a strong financial position, with revenue well outpacing spending and a surplus as big as the district has seen in years. The longer term picture, though, is more challenging. The...
'Antiques Roadshow' is returning to Baton Rouge to find America's hidden treasures
Adventure. History. Secrets revealed and treasure hunting, too. The hit PBS series, "Antiques Roadshow," is coming back to Louisiana for its 28th season. The 2023 production tour will kick off with a stop in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, May 2 — to search for America’s hidden treasures. Fans are invited to enter to win tickets to visit on-set and have their items appraised.
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters
With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
Zachary Police bookings for Dec. 16-26, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Dec. 16-26: Taylor Almond: 25; 7234 Juno Drive, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding bench warrants. Lakeisha Bethley: 43; 5847 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge; nonconsensual disclosure of...
Around Zachary for Jan. 11, 2022
Welcome to the second week of 2023. Have you written the correct year on documents yet?. What about resolutions? Did you make any? Have you already broken them?. A resolution we at The Plainsman would love to see is for people who are in clubs, churches and any of the other myriad organizations in and around Zachary to send us their news and activity photos.
Police pursuits in Baton Rouge killed 4 last year. Families say policy change is overdue.
At least three times last year, Baton Rouge police officers initiated high-speed vehicle pursuits that would end in massive wrecks, leaving a total of four people dead — three of them bystanders. The latest carnage came on New Year's Eve when an Addis police officer blew a red light...
Certified family nurse practitioner Kathy Sterling joins Lane Family Practice
Kathy Sterling, a certified family nurse practitioner, has joined the staff of Lane Family Practice, 2335 Church St., Zachary. She has more than 21 years of health care experience and will assist the physicians at Lane Family Practice with preventative care, sick care, management of chronic diseases and conditions, health education, medication management and follow-up care after hospitalization.
Ascension Republican Women installs officers for 2023
Wanda Aizpurua, Louisiana Federation of Republican Women president, installed the Ascension Republican Women 2023 officers at the ARW Christmas meeting Dec. 15 at the Clarion Inn. Officers include Kathleen Harms, president; Geri Teasley, second vice president; Rhonda Lamendola, first vice president; Christy Bourgeois, treasurer; Rebecca Faulkner, corresponding secretary; Darcy Rizzo,...
Baton Rouge utility contractor acquired, new owner looks to hire 100 employees
A Houston-based private equity firm has acquired a majority stake in a Baton Rouge company that provides infrastructure for utility industry and is looking to hire more than 100 workers. “Our number one priority is hiring,” said Braden Eddy, senior vice president for Hastings Equity Partners. Hastings acquired a majority...
Around Livingston for Jan. 11, 2022
The Tangipahoa Parish Master Gardener Association 2023 pop-up Camellia Sale is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hammond Farmer's Market and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15 at the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station. The annual garden stroll is canceled because of garden damage...
