capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/9/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Inital Appearences:. Eric Albert Smith, 26 –...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Fremont County on Wednesday, January 11
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming...
capcity.news
Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming News Now WKND at 5:30 pm - VOD - Church Safety
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
capcity.news
Laramie County average gas price up 27 cents, remains 2nd cheapest in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County continues to have the second cheapest gas in Wyoming as the local and national average prices climbed for the second straight week. Local prices are up 27 cents this week while national prices climbed 8.2 cents. The national average price for a gallon of...
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
capcity.news
Obituaries: Hunt; Marion; Mooney
Julia Ann Hunt, 66, of Cheyenne, died on January 1, 2023 in Cheyenne. Julie was born in Garland, Texas, on June 8, 1956, where she grew up and lived most of her life. In 2014, she moved to Cheyenne Wyoming to be near her daughter and grandchildren. If you knew...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/7/23–1/9/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Plans for proposed reservoir move forward, Highway 287 to be relocated
Soon five miles of Highway 287 near Fort Collins will likely be submerged in water as more than a dozen northern Colorado towns and suppliers prepare to build Colorado's newest reservoir. Glade Reservoir is on track to be built just northwest of Fort Collins near Ted's Place in the coming years. "The project is really necessary for northern Colorado," said Carl Brouwer, Project Director for Northern Water. For decades now other states have been positioning themselves to secure water from Colorado's mountains. And, in the past thirty years, many local municipalities across the front range have also been entering the...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper’s trial moved to March in Laramie County District Court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The trial for former Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman has been moved to March 13, 2023. Testerman was arrested on Aug. 30 following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation. He initially appeared in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim. Bond was set at $100,000 and Testerman subsequently bonded out of custody.
capcity.news
Registration opens for Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Registration for the City of Cheyenne’s Adult Co-Rec Dodgeball League is now open. Each team is guaranteed eight games, and all games will be played Monday through Thursday at the Youth Activity and Community Center, depending on the number of teams. Early registration is going...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Walmarts to offer Wellness Day this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The first nationwide Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at local stores. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations for things like flu, COVID-19, mumps, and measles.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Local liquor delivery woman hopes to lower drunk driving, promote sober assistance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A liquor delivery service is available for the Cheyenne community to use, and it’s all driven by a local businesswoman intent on keeping drunk drivers off the streets. Residents can order alcohol available in DT’s Discount Liquor Store and have it delivered by Sara Gabriel,...
capcity.news
High winds cause closures along I-80, US 30, US 287
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning that high winds are causing closures to light and high-profile vehicles along I-80 and US 30 and 287 between Rawlins and Laramie. Gusting winds cause extreme blowover risks to vehicles, and the department is advising drivers to use...
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (12/29/22–1/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
National Weather Service: Cheyenne documents dry, hot 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — 2022 was hot, dry and windy for Cheyenne, according to new data released by the local National Weather Service office. The average temperature in the city was 0.5 degrees above normal, averaging 47.4 degrees. That made 2022 the 14th warmest on record, according to the National Weather Service. The hottest day was July 18, when the mercury topped out at 99 degrees. The coldest was minus 25 degrees on Dec. 22.
capcity.news
High wind warnings issued for Laramie County on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — High wind warnings have been issued for Laramie County and a majority of southeast Wyoming tomorrow. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne announced this evening that residents can expect wind gusts between 65 and potentially 100 mph. The strongest wind gusts will be along the Central and North Laramie Range and the I-25 corridor between Bordeaux and Douglas.
cowboystatedaily.com
Amazon Says It Told Cheyenne Postal Service Ahead Of Time About Huge Dump Of Packages
Amazon.com provided the U.S. Postal Service in Cheyenne with a forecast of how many packages were incoming this past weekend, a spokeswoman for the company has told Cowboy State Daily. Coupled with USPS staff shortages, an influx of packages forced the closure of three post offices in Cheyenne to the...
