Doctors say Bills S Damar Hamlin's 'substantial improvement' marks 'a really good turning point in his ongoing care'

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, Buffalo prepared for its first game without him on the field. The team honored him Sunday afternoon ahead of and during their 35-23 win over the Patriots in more ways than one.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming." "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you...
