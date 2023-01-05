Read full article on original website
Google Chat account switcher gets the Material You Design
Since it introduced Material You back in 2021, Google has been reworking its apps to implement that design aesthetic. Most of Google’s applications have seen major visual overhauls, but the company is not finished just yet. The company is adding the Material You design to the account switcher in Google Chat, according to 9To5Google (via Android Police).
Android Auto redesign with split-screen is rolling out widely
Google announced a significant redesign for Android Auto at its I/O developer conference in May last year. Codenamed Coolwalk, the company released the new version in beta in November. At CES 2023, it finally kicked off the public rollout of the “refreshed Android Auto experience.”. The updated Android Auto...
Google releases Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 with Unicode 15 Emoji & more
On Monday, Google released the second beta for Android 13 QPR2, that’s the Quarterly Platform Release update, also known as the Pixel Feature Drop. The previous Pixel Feature Drop came in December, so we should see another in March. In this update, there’s quite a few changes actually for...
NoWatch launches its 'awareable' smartwatch that has no screen
Nowatch is a newcomer to the wearables industry, hoping to gain a portion of this growing market. The company unveiled one of its products at CES 2023, a smartwatch without a screen. That’s right. A smartwatch without a screen might seem odd as the main application of a smartwatch is...
You no longer need a phone to use Google Maps on Wear OS
Finally, navigation on Google Maps with a Wear OS smartwatch won’t rely on a smartphone. This feature is rolling out to those using a Wear OS 3-powered smartwatches. Also, only watches with LTE support or a stable WiFi connection will be able to benefit from this smartphone-free experience. An...
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
The tech that went too far at CES 2023
Featuring pee pebbles; thousand-dollar Rubik's-alikes; and waifu-sniffing wearables.
Maca unveils its improved hydrogen-powered flying racecar at CES 2023
French startup Maca Flight has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered flying race car concept with improved design and new strategic partners at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2023. To advance its vision of holding test flights in 2023, the firm has now partnered with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and SEGULA Technologies. "We...
This Fascinating Wireless TV Sucks, But in a Good Way
Wireless TVs dominated CES, with some giant options truly making an impression. But one TV stood out above the rest -- by sticking to walls like Spider-Man. Created as a startup project, Displace TV has a 55-inch OLED screen that fastens to your wall or window entirely using suction cups the size of your forearm.
Android 14 Could Solve the headache we've had with sharing items
Android 14 is soon to start early testing, and we’re all wondering what we should expect from the next big update. According to Esper, Android 14 could bring a much-needed overhaul to the share menu. This would alleviate an issue that Android users have had to deal with for a while.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
The OnePlus Nord 3 could have a rather mundane codename
OnePlus has put a lot of attention into its Nord line of budget-friendly products. We’re soon to enter the third phase of the Nord phones, and that means that it’s time for some new leaks. Thanks to My Smart Price, we got wind of the codename for the OnePlus Nord and some details about testing for it.
This ultra-secure HP laptop is $1867 off, and it’s not a mistake
As the world has become increasingly reliant on being online, digital security is becoming a big consideration for most companies, whether they are small start-ups or multinational companies with thousands of employees. Luckily, if you’re a small-to-medium enterprise, HP offers their EliteBook 865 Wolf Pro Security Edition, which gives you a lot of security without needing additional IT resources. Even better, you can pick it up from HP for just $999, down from $2,866, which is a whopping $1,867 discount.
Samsung confirms Galaxy A54 5G launch for next week
As speculated in November last year, Samsung is launching the Galaxy A54 5G earlier than usual. The new mid-range will debut on 18th January 2023 in India. The company has announced this on a new microsite featuring the tagline “Amp Your Awesome 5G.”. Samsung‘s microsite doesn’t explicitly mention that...
Best iPhone 14 Cases
The iPhone 14 is the latest, cheapest iPhone from Apple right now. Unless you are counting the iPhone SE. But the iPhone 14 is a pretty popular seller for Apple, because it is the smaller size. Coming in at 6.1-inches, and a $799 price tag. You’re going to want to protect that phone, even though it is the cheaper one. And so we have rounded up the very best iPhone 14 cases that you can buy.
iOS 17 is going to be a boring update, according to reports
It appears that iOS 17 is going to have “fewer major changes than originally planned”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter over the weekend, Gurman talked about iOS 17 among other things. And how Apple is shifting its focus over to its AR/VR headset. And it looks like iOS 17 might suffer.
Steam Trick Saves Some Users Lots of Money
There's a Google Chrome extension that will save some Steam users a lot of money. Unfortunately, if you're a Mozzila type of person, or a Safari loyalist, or maybe you like the privacy of Duck Duck Go, you're out of luck as this trick requires the use of Google Chrome because it's a Google Chrome extension. Dubbed "Available on Game Pass," the extension lets Steam users know if a game they are looking at is available on Xbox Game Pass. In other words, it prevents you from accidentally buying a game you already have access to through your Game Pass subscription.
Twitter laid off at least a dozen more employees
Twitter doesn’t seem to be done with job cuts under Elon Musk. The social network reportedly laid off “at least a dozen” employees on Friday. The company has already reduced its workforce by more than 50 percent since the ownership change in late October last year. According...
Realme smartphone with 240W charging will launch at MWC 2023
The first smartphone with 240W charging will launch at MWC 2023, and it’s coming from Realme. We already guessed it will be the Realme GT Neo 5, when Realme confirmed its smartphone will be the first to offer such fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 will include 240W...
It’s a surprise, here is the first cheap solar car
New story by JVTech It’s a surprise, here is a cheap solar electric car. When you consider a solar car, it’s clearly the Lightyear 0 that comes to mind. If you do not, the electric car costs $300,000. That price is absolutely prohibitive. It can’t be sold to the general public. But Lightyear is back with a new cheap model.
