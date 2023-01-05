There's a Google Chrome extension that will save some Steam users a lot of money. Unfortunately, if you're a Mozzila type of person, or a Safari loyalist, or maybe you like the privacy of Duck Duck Go, you're out of luck as this trick requires the use of Google Chrome because it's a Google Chrome extension. Dubbed "Available on Game Pass," the extension lets Steam users know if a game they are looking at is available on Xbox Game Pass. In other words, it prevents you from accidentally buying a game you already have access to through your Game Pass subscription.

2 DAYS AGO