LSUCountry

LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines

LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse

Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
LSU coach Kim Mulkey has highlighted areas for improvement against Kentucky

LSU (15-0, 3-0 SEC) can set a school record for the best start in program history with a victory in the 1 p.m. game at Rupp Arena. Even though the No. 7 Tigers have rolled to impressive victories, coach Kim Mulkey has been dissatisfied with elements of her team’s performance — namely offensive play early and leadership.
LSU gymnastics puts up strong score but drops season-opener at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team knew competing on the home floor at No. 3 Utah would be a difficult test to open the 2023 season. In part, that is one reason why coach Jay Clark scheduled the Utes, to see just how his team would handle an electric atmosphere against top-notch competition.
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”

Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Boys basketball: Port Allen avenges loss last season to rival Brusly

Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot. Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge native was named one of the contestants competing for a rose in the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” Vanessa Dinh, 23, a Louisiana State University graduate and restaurant marketer, will compete in the 27th season alongside 31 other women for the final rose from 26-year-old tech executive […]
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters

With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons

Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members

Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
How this Acadiana storyteller landed a spot on NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday

Olivia Spallino Savoie’s penchant for telling the life stories of ordinary folks landed her a spot on national TV show, which will be aired at 2 p.m. Monday on KATC. “I didn’t realize it would be something of gravity until it was,” Savoie said of her interview on the Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. But there she was some six weeks ago, sitting in a Hollywood hotel room and chatting in an interview with such TV luminaries as Howie Mandel and Terry Crews.
