Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines
LSU has been well represented when it comes to high school All-American showcases this week. With four Tigers participating in the Under Armour All-American Game on Tuesday and five more LSU signees suiting up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday, it’s been a busy stretch for the future of this program.
theadvocate.com
LSU lands former freshman All-American cornerback transfer from Syracuse
Former Syracuse cornerback Darian "Duce" Chestnut, a freshman All-American in 2021, committed Sunday evening to LSU, giving the Tigers another potential starter as they rebuild the position for the second straight season. Chestnut started immediately at Syracuse, where he signed as a three-star recruit from Camden High School in New...
Angel Reese makes Tigers program history with stat line not seen in 20 years
Angel Reese had already made a strong national player of the year case before LSU’s bout with Texas A&M on Friday. After putting up 26 points and grabbing a program-record 28 rebounds, she might have made herself the favorite to take home the honors. Reese’s 28 rebounds in the...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Kim Mulkey has highlighted areas for improvement against Kentucky
LSU (15-0, 3-0 SEC) can set a school record for the best start in program history with a victory in the 1 p.m. game at Rupp Arena. Even though the No. 7 Tigers have rolled to impressive victories, coach Kim Mulkey has been dissatisfied with elements of her team’s performance — namely offensive play early and leadership.
NOLA.com
Former Baker star Dexter Dennis goes on the offensive to lead A&M over LSU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis was the American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2022 when he played for Wichita State. Saturday afternoon, the former Baker High School star was downright offensive against the school located just a few miles from his hometown.
theadvocate.com
LSU gymnastics puts up strong score but drops season-opener at Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team knew competing on the home floor at No. 3 Utah would be a difficult test to open the 2023 season. In part, that is one reason why coach Jay Clark scheduled the Utes, to see just how his team would handle an electric atmosphere against top-notch competition.
theadvocate.com
Mr. Football: USC signee leads team to LHSAA title, claims LSWA's top postseason honor
Already headed to California to begin classes at USC on. Jan. 5, Many linebacker Tackett Curtis made school history by receiving the highest honor awarded by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association — Mr. Football. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker is the first Many athlete to receive the designation since the...
theadvocate.com
Zachary's Lindsey Scott Jr., at his fifth college in seven years, wins the FCS Walter Payton Award
FRISCO, Texas — Lindsey Scott Jr., the former Zachary High quarterback who made stops at four colleges before landing at Incarnate Word for his seventh and final season, won the Walter Payton Award on Saturday, given to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Scott beat out...
theadvocate.com
Bookend effort: Tourney MVP Booker powers four-quarter effort as Hornets win Sims tourney
Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample implored his team to start fast and to finish strong. The Hornets did just that while running away with a 66-42 victory over Walker in the title game of the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational Saturday at University High. “What we do is based ondefense,” Dorian...
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
theadvocate.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
theadvocate.com
Boys basketball: Port Allen avenges loss last season to rival Brusly
Most people likely had forgotten what happened the last time the Port Allen and Brusly basketball teams squared off at The Nest. The Pelicans definitely forgot. Port Allen (15-1) looked to avenge last year’s one-point loss and did so in a big way Friday night with an 84-50 win over cross-parish rival Brusly (14-3).
theadvocate.com
Division II No. 1 Albany girls use depth, fast pace to overpower Denham Springs
A deep bench and an effective game plan made the difference for the Albany girls basketball team Friday night. The Hornets used an up-tempo attack that allowed 10 players to score points as they cruised past Denham Springs 65-43 at Albany. Both teams came into the game highly-rated in power...
Baton Rouge native to be on upcoming season of ‘The Bachelor’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge native was named one of the contestants competing for a rose in the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” Vanessa Dinh, 23, a Louisiana State University graduate and restaurant marketer, will compete in the 27th season alongside 31 other women for the final rose from 26-year-old tech executive […]
theadvocate.com
Proposed seasons add new twist for duck hunters
With more hunting days left to take deer, small game, birds and waterfowl, state wildlife biologists and managers provided hunters with dates for the 2023-2024 seasons during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting. As always, there’s a good-news, bad-news bent when proposed seasons are revealed. Bad news first:...
Louisiana teens’ deaths put spotlight on police chases
“In my experience, I have not seen a police officer charged criminally in a police pursuit case,” said civil rights attorney Andrew Stroth, who has handled numerous lawsuits in such cases but has no ties to the Louisiana collision.
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
healthcarejournalbr.com
Ochsner Baton Rouge Welcomes New Medical Staff Members
Ochsner Baton Rouge recently welcomed the following medical staff members:. Jeff Redmond, MD, is a radiologist at Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge. Redmond earned a medical degree from the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine. He completed a residency in radiology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., and a musculoskeletal fellowship at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is board-certified in diagnostic radiology and licensed to practice in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Inflation smothers smokehouse in Baton Rouge, owner says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Pimanyoli’s says it’s time to call it quits. Yolanda Perrilloux chose Wednesday, Jan. 4 to shutter the restaurant’s only Baton Rouge location. “Our closing, albeit sad, has brought me remarkable joy,” Perrilloux shared. Perrilloux explains she fought for...
theadvocate.com
How this Acadiana storyteller landed a spot on NBC's Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday
Olivia Spallino Savoie’s penchant for telling the life stories of ordinary folks landed her a spot on national TV show, which will be aired at 2 p.m. Monday on KATC. “I didn’t realize it would be something of gravity until it was,” Savoie said of her interview on the Emmy-winning Kelly Clarkson Show. But there she was some six weeks ago, sitting in a Hollywood hotel room and chatting in an interview with such TV luminaries as Howie Mandel and Terry Crews.
Comments / 0