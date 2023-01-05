Read full article on original website
Above average temperatures, tracking light rain and snow
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A weak system brings the chance of light rain and snow Tuesday morning. No accumulation is expected. Highs reach near 40 degrees under a cloudy sky. The warming trend continues through the middle of the workweek. Highs on Wednesday top out in the upper...
Superior Circle lane restrictions begin Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lane restrictions at Superior Circle begin Monday to allow for two projects to be completed. Work is being done on a consolidation sewer pipe project that will connect combined sewage to the deep rock tunnel. The project will prevent about 12 million gallons of sewage from going into the St. Marys River.
First Walmart Wellness Day of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A retailer is trying to help you have a healthy start to the new year. The first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 will take place Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings....
Free live Christmas tree recycling ends Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Free recycling of Christmas trees through the Allen County Department of Environmental Management's program ends Saturday. After Saturday, trees can be dropped off at Fort Wayne City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility, for a fee. Live trees can be dropped off at six locations through Saturday:
Northwest Allen County Schools hopes to have overcrowding prevention plans final by spring
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Northwest Allen County Schools continues to weigh its options to prevent overcrowding in the next few years. At Monday’s board meeting, the board heard from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors to see how much financial wiggle-room the district has to possibly: build a new middle school, upgrade and expand Carroll High School and build a new central office.
Two injured in U.S. 30 East crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. East at 11:45 Monday morning. Police say a pickup truck was crossing westbound U.S. 30 to get to Webster Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to traffic. The truck was hit by a passenger car...
Komets start the year 0-2
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - With 11 divisional games in January, the Fort Wayne Komets start the year 0-2. Despite taking an early 1-0 lead, the K's gave defense could not hold off the Toledo Walleye, as they fell 8-2. The Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday at 7:30...
Watercolor gallery opens in downtown library
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Watercolor Society of Indiana opened an art gallery inside the downtown library Saturday. It will showcase the work of more than 30 local artists, like Decatur resident Jim Brune. Brune started painting while in college at Ball State, where a teacher got him into...
Mastodons fall in three to NJIT Highlanders
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball fell to the NJIT Highlanders 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-23) on Saturday night (Jan. 7) in the Gates Sports Center. The Mastodons led 13-11 in the opening set, but NJIT went on a 4-0 stretch with four-straight kills. The 'Dons tied up the set at 17 after a kill from Mark Frazier, but NJIT had a 5-2 push to go up three when it mattered most.
Hundreds of brides attend Winter Bridal Spectacular before they say 'I do'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Over 400 brides worked to tie up loose ends before they tie the knot Sunday. The 2023 Winter Bridal Spectacular gathered over 75 vendors from every area of the wedding industry to meet with prospective clients. “It’s so happy. Everybody’s so excited. They bring mom,...
Saint Francis falls to 2-5 in Crossroads League play
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (9-8; 2-5 Crossroads) fell to Taylor University with a final of 73-82. The Cougars are now 2-2 in their last four match-ups with the Trojans. Saint Francis started slow in the first half trailing 10-17 with plenty of basketball remaining. Zane Burke stepped up with some clutch shooting at the end of the half to propel the Cougars to a 4-point lead at the half.
PFW comes up short in Horizon League battle, falls 74-70 to Milwaukee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball's late comeback fell just short on Saturday (Jan. 7), as the Mastodons fell to league-leading Milwaukee 74-70 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Milwaukee led 21-13 before the Mastodons went on a 6-0 run. Damian Chong Qui hit a...
Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
Warriors cruise past Cardinals 60-34
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Indiana Tech women's basketball team played host to the Concordia University Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in the Schaefer Center, where the Warriors took the win with a 60-34 final score. Tech improves their record to 14-3 for the season and 8-1 in WHAC contests.
Suspected drunk driving crash injures seven, including five children
HAMILTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A suspected drunk driver crashed a pickup truck into a mini-van Friday evening, injuring seven, including five children. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man crashed a pickup truck nearly head-on into a van. He says he crossed into the oncoming lane while trying to make a left turn.
Cougars bounce back and earn first win of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Lady Cougars bounced back after their loss against MVNU to take down the Marian Knights Saturday afternoon with a 65-54 final. This is the Cougars fifth Crossroads League win of the season thus far. Transitional play along with stellar 3-point percentage range propelled...
Defiance Police arrest convenience store robbery suspect in motel
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WFFT) - Defiance police arrested a Michigan man suspected of robbing a convenience store and making threats at a motel. The Defiance County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Stop and Go store at 1910 E. Second Street in Defiance just after 9:30 p.m Saturday.
