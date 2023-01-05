ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCollum scores 34, Pelicans beat Wizards 132-112

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 34 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Washington Wizards 132-112 on Monday night. New Orleans (25-16), which had lost four of five, took the lead early in the second quarter and put the...
Boston 107, Chicago 99

CHICAGO (99) DeRozan 6-9 1-1 13, P.Williams 3-8 1-2 10, Vucevic 9-15 0-2 21, Dosunmu 3-6 0-0 6, LaVine 10-24 3-3 27, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Drummond 2-4 2-4 6, C.White 1-7 2-2 4, Caruso 2-5 0-0 6, Dragic 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 39-86 9-14 99.

