WALDOBORO — The Waldoboro Public Library is kicking off the New Year by offering many new programs for all ages. For children, weekly story hour will resume on Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a special Yoga Storytime on Saturday, January 21, from 9:30 to 10:15, and a new music and movement program- Kenshin Ranch Kids- on Thursday, January 26, from 10:30-11:15. The story hour and Yoga Storytime are for children ages 3-5 years old, and Kenshin Ranch Kids is for children ages 0-5 years. For children ages 6-12, LEGO Club will be starting on Friday, January 27, at 3:30, and will meet on alternate Fridays through the winter. Legos will be provided, but children may bring their own if they wish.

WALDOBORO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO