ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone

By Logan DeLoye
KBOS B95
KBOS B95
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRHkk_0k4rHnEh00
Photo: Getty Images

Several piers along the Santa Cruz coastline have collapsed as bomb cyclone conditions continue to wreak havoc across the state. According to The Weather Channel , the storm and its potential for destruction are far from over. Video shared on Fox Weather shows a giant wave crash into a pier in Aptos and completely take it down. Photos provided by KRON4 detail another pier split in half as 30-foot waves engulf the shore.

The Weather Channel mentioned that two people have lost their lives as a result of "separate storm-related incidents." An infant and a 19-year-old girl have been identified among the deceased.

“We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” Nacy Ward , director of Emergency Services at the California Governor ’s Office shared with The Weather Channel .

In addition to blackouts across the state, those living in areas especially prone to the flow of debris and mudslides have been warned to evacuate as conditions worsen. Multiple roads across Alameda County have been closed as a result of extreme flooding throughout the region. Many families in Oakland have had to relocate to hotels after fallen trees destroyed an apartment building.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

LIVE: Evacuations, flood rescues underway amid Calif. atmospheric river

Some of the worst flooding was reported in Santa Cruz County, a part of the state that was hit particularly hard by last week’s bomb cyclone. California university cancels classes due to storm. By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather digital jouralist. All classes at California Polytechnic State University were canceled Monday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

Dramatic images reveal impact of storms across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area residents are weathering another round of flooding, toppled trees, and mudslides Monday as the latest atmospheric river causes more destruction across the bay. Here are some of the most dramatic images revealing widespread impacts. The National Weather Service warned of a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Radio

All of California city under evacuation order amid deluge

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — (AP) — The entire community of Montecito, California and surrounding canyons were ordered to evacuate Monday amid a deluge of rain that has flooded roads and swollen waterways. The evacuation order affecting about 10,000 people came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that...
MONTECITO, CA
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
The Weather Channel

California Flooding Threat Worsens As Major Storm Arrives Monday

The latest in a series of storms to hit California has arrived in the state. Flooding and debris flows are likely threats. High winds, high surf and feet of Sierra snow will also accompany the storm. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Everyone in California's Montecito ordered out amid deluge

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power,...
MONTECITO, CA
KBOS B95

KBOS B95

Fresno, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fresno's Hip Hop and Hits

 https://b95forlife.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy