ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, NC

Mysterious Sea Creature Spotted Along North Carolina Coast

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Vc83_0k4rGgNV00
Photo: Getty Images

A mysterious sea creature spotted along the North Carolina coast has many online debating whether the Tar Heel State is home to a new aquatic monster.

Chasin Tails Outdoors Bait & Tackle, in Atlantic Beach near the Bogue Sound, shared a video to its Facebook page on Tuesday (January 3) asking followers what they think the creature could be, per News & Observer . In the video, taken by charter boat Capt. Daniel Griffee , onlookers watch in wonder as a large black, unknown creature peeks out of the water, undulating near the surface as it swims away.

"Something you don't see everyday.... WHALES or the [Loch] NESS MONSTER in the Port this morning," the post states, adding that the shop has "never seen one inside the inlet like this."

The video, seen below, has been viewed more than 132,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.

Since the shop shared the video earlier this week, Facebook users flooded the comments with their guesses on what the creature could be, including an alligator, manatee, lost whale calf and even an anaconda. While some commenters debated the possibility of a mysterious sea creature or cryptid , others had a more skeptical view of the creature. "The more I look at it, the more I think it is a large gator," wrote one commenter while another joked, "I can see that some people need to watch more animal planet and less tiktok."

Griffee threw in his own two cents, saying he "wasn't sure at first" but that it "looked like a baby whale go lost from its mother."

Comments / 19

Chuck Cardwell
4d ago

it was one of them unknown creatures from Mars they let it out here to check up on Biden and his administration for the things he ain't doing. it's one of them sea monsters from down deep they ain't nobody ever seen before that's why nobody knows what it is it's mysterious he'll be on Ripley Believe it or not before it's over

Reply
5
Bidens a SHITSHOW #FJB
4d ago

Alligators don’t have blow holes!!! As shown at the very start of the video! Either a dolphin or a baby whale separated! The way it’s swimming I would say a separated baby whale…….

Reply
3
Related
islandfreepress.org

Annual lost fishing gear recovery project begins

Dozens of commercial fishers will scour select areas of North Carolina waters this month to find and remove potentially dangerous crab pots and other lost fishing gear. The effort is part of the annual lost fishing gear recovery project, which has been coordinated by the North Carolina Coastal Federation since 2014, funded by the North Carolina Commercial Fishing Resource Fund Grant Program.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Towns In The Outer Banks, NC, You Must Visit

If you’re looking for the best towns in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, you’ve come to the right place!. The Outer Banks is a stunning chain of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina. Separated from the mainland by a string of shallow sounds, the towns of the Outer Banks should be near the top of everyone’s North Carolina bucket list!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
FOX8 News

Bottle shops help with Dry January in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Dry January is a time when people quit drinking alcohol for a month. In Greenville, some bottle shops offer non-alcoholic beverage options to help provide more options to people this month. Some go dry in January for their health, others to save money and some to cut back on overall drinking. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Ted Rivers

5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From North Carolina

North Carolina is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from North Carolina!
DogTime

Stray Chihuahua With Partial Paralysis Receives Care at North Carolina Animal Sanctuary

A dog with partial paralysis is now receiving care at an animal sanctuary in North Carolina. The 7-pound Chihuahua now named Mrs. Maisel charmed her way into her new dog mom’s life. Chihuahua Gets Second Chance at Animal Sanctuary It all began when Jodi Helmer saw the tiny dog in a video from a North […] The post Stray Chihuahua With Partial Paralysis Receives Care at North Carolina Animal Sanctuary appeared first on DogTime.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later

Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
NEWPORT, NC
kiss951.com

It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower

It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy