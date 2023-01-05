Read full article on original website
Related
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
New York City Claims: The Most 20 Likely Ways To Die In Upstate New York
New York City residents believe these are the most likely ways to die in the Hudson Valley. Do you agree?. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor
All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
rew-online.com
$54M Braemar luxury senior residence breaks ground in Montebello, NY
Owner/developers FilBen Group and RSF Partners, general contractor McAlpine Contracting, and designer H2M Architects + Engineers broke ground for Braemar at Montebello, a new 200-resident, 133,675-square foot, four-level luxury assisted living residence located on 6.2 bucolic Lower Hudson Valley acres at 250 Lafayette Avenue in Montebello. The property is close to Harriman State Park in Rockland County and offers breathtaking views of adjacent woods, large private properties, meadows, and rolling hills.
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
Oldest Ferry in The US Runs Through This Hudson Valley Area
It's not every day that we think about cruising along in a historic ferry within the Hudson Valley. Some Hudson Valley natives and new residents have been on this ferry before. How Historic Is The Hudson Valley?. It's said that the Hudson River is named after Henry Hudson. He was...
newyorkupstate.com
Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner
Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
Insane Hudson Valley Gourmet Sandwich Shop Hiding in Plain Sight
This is New York and if there's one thing New Yorkers love it is a good sandwich. There are great delis everywhere you look in the Hudson Valley region but one small shop here is going above and beyond to make some awesome-looking sandwiches. Some delis are good, quick and...
Keurig K-Cup Settlement: Final Day to Make a Claim in New York
I like thousands upon thousands of people wake up early in the morning to get ready for another day of work. That process of getting ready for work would not be possible without a cup of coffee first thing when I get out of bed. I also like to stay in bed as long as humanly possible before leaving for work as well, so it's a good thing that I have my Keurig coffee machine at home that can make me a cup of coffee quickly. This brings me to a story I saw today that honestly, I'm surprised I hadn't heard about until now.
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them
The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
talkofthesound.com
Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York
I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley
Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
lacademie.com
Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023
If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 1