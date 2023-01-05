ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Top Spots to Grab a Great Meal in New Windsor

All right, so I know I've said this a few times before but my hometown is located right here in the Hudson Valley. A little town called New Windsor. I've lived there my entire life and I'd say my hometown is like most hometowns. You go to specific places, develop specific routines and it all just becomes a part of your everyday life.
NEW WINDSOR, NY
rew-online.com

$54M Braemar luxury senior residence breaks ground in Montebello, NY

Owner/developers FilBen Group and RSF Partners, general contractor McAlpine Contracting, and designer H2M Architects + Engineers broke ground for Braemar at Montebello, a new 200-resident, 133,675-square foot, four-level luxury assisted living residence located on 6.2 bucolic Lower Hudson Valley acres at 250 Lafayette Avenue in Montebello. The property is close to Harriman State Park in Rockland County and offers breathtaking views of adjacent woods, large private properties, meadows, and rolling hills.
MONTEBELLO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
94.3 Lite FM

Keurig K-Cup Settlement: Final Day to Make a Claim in New York

I like thousands upon thousands of people wake up early in the morning to get ready for another day of work. That process of getting ready for work would not be possible without a cup of coffee first thing when I get out of bed. I also like to stay in bed as long as humanly possible before leaving for work as well, so it's a good thing that I have my Keurig coffee machine at home that can make me a cup of coffee quickly. This brings me to a story I saw today that honestly, I'm surprised I hadn't heard about until now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley. The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.
PEEKSKILL, NY
talkofthesound.com

Three Appointed as Replacements for Fired New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Commissioners

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 9, 2023) —City Manager Kathleen Gill has filled three of the five open board seats on the New Rochelle Muncipal Housing Authority Board. The appointment of the three new Commissioners comes less than two weeks after the Friday Morning Massacre. On December 30, 2022, outgoing City Manager Charles B. Strome fired the 5 appointed Commissioners in response to a letter from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which was sharply critical of the NRMHA Board.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Business for Sale in Cornwall, New York

I can't tell you how much I wish I had won the mega millions over the holiday. If I had I know what I would be spending part of the money on. I just found out that one of my favorite places in my hometown of Cornwall-on-Hudson is up for sale, Painter's Tavern at 266 Hudson Street in the heart of the Village.
CORNWALL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley

Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
FISHKILL, NY
lacademie.com

Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023

If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

