Tis the season for SWLA residents to gorge themselves on King Cakes. But where are the best King Cakes in Lake Charles?. I was an Assistant Store Manager at Walmart in Sulphur for over eight years before getting back into radio. I was primarily over the fresh departments (bakery, produce, frozen, meat, deli, and dairy) unless it was my turn to transition over night for six months. I've made my fair share of King Cakes back in the day to try and help the bakery associates keep up with the crazy demand, especially on the weekends.
King and Queen of 12th Night Royal Court named
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras Season is here and there are always a few surprises. One of which was Mayor Nic Hunter finding out he’d been named King of the 12th Night Royal Court by the City of Lake Charles and the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu.
The first full weekend of 2023 is here so what are you doing this weekend? Go out to eat, watch some live music, go to a sporting event, or are you ready to bring in the start of Mardi Gras?. There is a bunch of things going on in the...
It's that time again for you to get ready to get prepared and enjoy the great outdoors of Southwest Louisiana also known as Sportsman's Paradise. The 2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show will be in Lake Charles from January 13th through January 15th, 2023 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The show will be huge with a great selection of boats, sporting goods, kayaks, and RVs for you to browse and choose from.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 7, 2023. James Edward Bilodeau Jr., 52, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse. Demarico Ladell White, 40, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Shelbin Miller, 31, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; driving on...
Woman accused of posing as a dermatologist in Oakdale
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Doctor False Representation. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, Louisiana. Crews from Entergy finally found the problem late Sunday afternoon and restored...
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
A former LSU basketball player and co-founder of Walk-On's Bistreaux is stepping down as CEO of the Baton Rouge based company. Brandon Landry helped create the restaurant chain over two decades ago in Baton Rouge. He's stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman.
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile driver in DeRidder escaped harm after driving into a drainage retention pond on North Pine Street in front of Walmart Monday, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. when the driver failed to maintain control after avoiding a collision with another vehicle,...
Mark this up as what was he thinking? Yesterday a guy decided he needed to try and break into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center in Lake Charles. The subject's name is Kenneth D. Hunt, 39 of Lake Charles. He had been released from the correctional center at approximately 3:00 pm yesterday after being booked into the correctional center on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Three From Louisiana Arrested After Anti-Drug Task Force Locates $20k in Drugs While Executing Search Warrant in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that three Lake Charles residents have been arrested and charged with possession of illegal substances, including marijuana, crystal meth, and cocaine, valued at approximately $20,000.
Sulphur resident and Olympic gold medalist Jennie Finch Daigle was dubbed the “most recognizable softball player in the world” by the New York Times. She was the first woman to manage a professional baseball team when she served as guest manager for a day for the independent league Bridgeport Bluefish.
Louisiana Murder Suspect Captured in Beauregard Parish with Help From Multiple Agencies. A Louisiana man suspected of murder has been apprehended in Beauregard Parish with the help of multiple agencies. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 8:00 am on January 5, 2023, Hank Windham was located on...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
