wiltonbulletin.com
CT essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting early February
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues
Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT laboratory travels in the strange world of weights, measures and standard peanut butter
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When you’re at a gas station, how do you know that the pump is telling you the right amount of gas? At the grocery store, how do you know you’re buying a pound of hamburger and not a pound of packaging? On the road, how can you be sure that a trucker knows which bridges they can cross safely?
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Recreational marijuana sales begin this week
(WTNH) – This is the week of recreational cannabis sales beginning in Connecticut. We got a look inside the biggest grow facility in Connecticut, which is shifting gears and ramping up production to cater to a whole new marijuana market. Watch the video above for the full segment.
darientimes.com
There is optimism about CT malls' prospects in 2023: 'The U.S. customer is resilient'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In recent years, the end of the holiday season at malls in Connecticut has often been an ominous occasion — a point at which many retailers have cut their losses and shuttered their stores. This year, the outlook...
NHPR
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
cbia.com
Lamont: Focus ‘More on Recovery, Less on Rescue’
Gov. Ned Lamont opened his second term in office declaring that economic growth was his administration’s fiscal priority “because growth is the precondition to opportunity.”. Speaking before a joint session of the General Assembly at the state Capitol Jan. 4, the newly inaugurated governor emphasized continued fiscal discipline,...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: ‘The Place 2 Be’ restaurant going national
(WTNH) – A remarkable young woman who lives in Connecticut came to this country with big dreams that are now coming true. She started with a small restaurant and now had been a hot, trendy, “Place 2 Be.”. Dennis House sat down with the owner of The Place...
cbia.com
State’s Population Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost
Connecticut’s population grew by just 2,850 people in 2022, a year after the state saw its best growth in more than a decade. U.S. Census Bureau data shows Connecticut’s 0.08% population growth rate ranked 28th among all states last year. Connecticut added a net 66,000 residents in 2021...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Reading Between the Lines of the State of the State Address
State of the State addresses are often filled with high hopes and great one-liners, and very few specifics. So what can we gather from Gov. Ned Lamont's remarks this week as he enters his second term?. NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Connecticut Mirror co-founder and veteran state capitol reporter...
Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy
In order to adapt to the new economy, new internet users need computers, instruction and support. In CT, libraries are part of the solution.
connecticuthistory.org
A Beautiful and Goodly Tree: The Rise and Fall of the American Elm
When Thomas Hooker and his party reached Hartford in 1636, they would have found majestic elm trees growing in the meadows along the Connecticut River. The American elm is native to eastern North America and grows naturally in flood plains and other wet areas. By the early 1900s, elms were being widely planted throughout the state as shade trees and to line village and city streets. In the early 1830s, when John Warner Barber documented the appearance of every town in Connecticut for his book, Connecticut Historical Collections, mature elms were already prominent features in many towns. Elms can be recognized in Barber’s drawings by their distinctive umbrella shape—and also because the artist carefully labeled the individual trees in his preliminary drawings. Elms are noted in Canterbury, Cheshire, Ellington, Fairfield, Guilford, Norfolk, Sharon, Somers, Southbury, Windsor, and appear in other towns, most notably in several views of New Haven.
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Connecticut family discovers black bear hibernating under deck: ‘He’s been super chill’
A Connecticut family who discovered a black bear hibernating under their deck has welcomed the animal to stay — as long as the bear remains a respectful tenant.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST Midday Jan. 8
Sunday will be a nice winter day with lots of sunshine. Flurries or a snow shower are possible Monday morning as a system passes to our south.
New proposal could allow Connecticut bars to stay open until 4 a.m.
HARTFORD, Conn. — 4 a.m. last call could be coming to Connecticut bars under a new proposal. The measure would allow nine pilot cities across the state to extend bar hours from 2 a.m. to as late as 4 a.m. There is a mix of reactions to this proposal....
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
