Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Push for More Affordable Housing Continues

Balanced budgets have helped pay down long-term debt in the state. Big feathers in the caps of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. As the legislative session gets underway, Connecticut's budget is in such good shape that they're actually talking about getting some money back to taxpayers. NBC...
wiltonbulletin.com

CT laboratory travels in the strange world of weights, measures and standard peanut butter

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When you’re at a gas station, how do you know that the pump is telling you the right amount of gas? At the grocery store, how do you know you’re buying a pound of hamburger and not a pound of packaging? On the road, how can you be sure that a trucker knows which bridges they can cross safely?
NHPR

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
cbia.com

Lamont: Focus ‘More on Recovery, Less on Rescue’

Gov. Ned Lamont opened his second term in office declaring that economic growth was his administration’s fiscal priority “because growth is the precondition to opportunity.”. Speaking before a joint session of the General Assembly at the state Capitol Jan. 4, the newly inaugurated governor emphasized continued fiscal discipline,...
cbia.com

State’s Population Growth Slows After Pandemic Boost

Connecticut’s population grew by just 2,850 people in 2022, a year after the state saw its best growth in more than a decade. U.S. Census Bureau data shows Connecticut’s 0.08% population growth rate ranked 28th among all states last year. Connecticut added a net 66,000 residents in 2021...
connecticuthistory.org

A Beautiful and Goodly Tree: The Rise and Fall of the American Elm

When Thomas Hooker and his party reached Hartford in 1636, they would have found majestic elm trees growing in the meadows along the Connecticut River. The American elm is native to eastern North America and grows naturally in flood plains and other wet areas. By the early 1900s, elms were being widely planted throughout the state as shade trees and to line village and city streets. In the early 1830s, when John Warner Barber documented the appearance of every town in Connecticut for his book, Connecticut Historical Collections, mature elms were already prominent features in many towns. Elms can be recognized in Barber’s drawings by their distinctive umbrella shape—and also because the artist carefully labeled the individual trees in his preliminary drawings. Elms are noted in Canterbury, Cheshire, Ellington, Fairfield, Guilford, Norfolk, Sharon, Somers, Southbury, Windsor, and appear in other towns, most notably in several views of New Haven.
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
