ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

By ROB MAADDI
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRjV8_0k4rEhKe00

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association must approve changes that would require additional work for players.

Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications for the AFC. Determining next steps is an exhaustive process and the league is considering various scenarios.

A decision is expected no later than Friday.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) now hold that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

Seedings could be determined by winning percentage. In that case, the Chiefs would remain in the top spot with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.

The Bills lost a thrilling overtime game at Kansas City in the divisional round last year. They beat the Chiefs 24-20 in Kansas City in October to earn a tiebreaker advantage for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Adding an eighth playoff team to the field in both conferences and giving the top two teams a first-round bye is perhaps the most intriguing among the many possibilities.

DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA executive director, said the league hasn't presented that proposal.

“An eighth playoff team would mean extra work for the players,” Smith said. “The union bargains for wages, hours and working conditions. That would increase the hours of the eighth team. It would be a necessary condition of bargaining.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) are among the teams that would be impacted by an additional playoff team. The Steelers must beat Cleveland on Sunday and need losses by Miami and New England to clinch a playoff spot that seemed unlikely when they began the season 2-6. Adding an eighth playoff team would give Pittsburgh a little more wiggle room to reach the postseason for the third straight year.

“That works for us,” Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack said. “That would be good. To get another chance to get up in there so it increases our odds. I’m all for it. That’s up to them. That’d be pretty cool.”

___

AP Sports Writers John Wawrow and Will Graves contributed to this report.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSB Radio

NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

The NFL’s Week 18 slate of games is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys high-stakes football, as long as they also enjoy elements of scoreboard-watching and slightly convoluted playoff tiebreakers. It's been an eventful week for players and fans, who watched in horror Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Radio

Dolphins clinch playoff berth after beating Jets 11-6

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — After just one successful field goal of 50-plus yards all season, it was only fitting that the Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes came down to a 50-yard kick. “I felt like I owed it to the guys,” said Jason Sanders, whose booming go-ahead...
WSB Radio

Chargers WR Mike Williams avoids major back injury, could play vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers potentially avoided a major injury in their meaningless Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos after head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that receiver Mike Williams did not suffer a fracture or muscle injury in his back. An MRI on Williams revealed a contusion and Staley added that he expects Williams to return to practice this week ahead of the Chargers' wild-card match with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin released from hospital

Doctors on Monday announced that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center one week after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match at Paycor...
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

Ranking all 49 potential Super Bowl matchups

The 14-team playoff slate is now set, and that means there are 49 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII. Which ones are the best, and which ones will we be suffering through as we wait for the next round of ads? Here's our ranking of all 49 matchups, from worst to best, ranked using a proprietary and highly scientific formula that combines team quality, history, watchability, popularity and general gut feelings. Here we go...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Titans fire OC Todd Downing, 3 other assistants after losing 7 straight games, missing playoffs

The Tennessee Titans are revamping their coaching staff after a seven-game losing streak to end the season left them out of the playoffs. The team announced on Monday that they have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. The news arrives two days after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked them out of playoff contention.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSB Radio

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith says CPR sack celebration had nothing to do with Damar Hamlin

A sack celebration involving Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith raised social media ire on Sunday in the wake of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on a football field. Highsmith addressed the celebration on Monday. He told reporters that it had nothing to do with Hamlin and that he would "never, ever, ever" intentionally mock Hamlin's medical condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Radio

DeMar DeRozan leaves Bulls-Celtics with quad injury

Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan left Monday's game against the Boston Celtics with a quadriceps strain. DeRozan collapsed to the floor in the third quarter while driving on Al Horford from the left elbow. Replay shows that DeRozan clipped the inside of his right foot against Horford's left foot before...
BOSTON, MA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy