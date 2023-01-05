Read full article on original website
Dual-Sport Athlete Havana Layton Commits to Vermont for Swimming and Pole Vaulting
Futures qualifier Havana Layton from T2 Aquatics will be a member of both the swimming & diving and track & field teams at UVM. Current photo via Havana Layton. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Cal Commit Keaton Jones Competing at Ice Swimming World Championships in France
Jones is slated to swim five events — the 50-meter freestyle, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 fly — in sub-40 degree water. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Cal commit Keaton Jones will find out this week if he really has ice in his veins. The...
Russian Artistic (Synchro) Swimmer Given Doping Suspension in 2014 Retest
A retest of a 2014 anti-doping sample resulted in a positive test for a World Junior Champion Russian artistic (synchronized) swimmer. Russian artistic swimmer Mariia Nemchinova has been stripped of all results dating back to July 2014, including two gold medals at the 2016 World Junior Championships, as the result of an anti-doping control test.
Rebecca Meder Collects 4 Golds At South African Grand Prix #1
LCM (50m) Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 Grand Prix Invitation Swimming Meet-MP 2022 Short Course World Championships finalist Rebecca Meder stole the show at the 2023 South African Grand Prix #1 which just concluded from Nelspruit. The 20-year-old took on a hefty 5-event schedule over the two-day affair, resulting...
Shrimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj National Swimming Competition 2023
Ye competition Amrit Mahotsav jo ki Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj ke birthday ke occasion par manaya jaa rha hai aur sagar patil swimming pool mei chal raha hai. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Srimant Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj National Swimming Competition organized kiya gaya tha Swimming Hun Foundation ke dwara dominate...
Rikako Ikee Wins 50 Fly By More Than One Second At Tokyo New Year’s Meet
SCM (25m) The annual Tokyo Metro New Year’s Meet got underway tonight from Tokyo, with 22-year-old leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee highlighting the day one performances. Ikee took on the women’s 50m free and 50m butterfly double this evening, wrangling up one silver and one gold for her efforts.
US Open Qualifier Julieta Tracy Sends Verbal To Notre Dame (2023)
Illinois native and U.S. Open qualifier Julieta Tracy has signed to the University of Notre Dame, beginning this fall of 2023. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Charting Sub-20 Boys’ 50 Freestyles at Winter Juniors
Palo Alto's Ethan Harrington had the fastest 50 free at 2022 Winter Juniors, leading the 36 sub-20 second swims swum across both the East and West meets. Archive photo via Abbey Liao/IG @amlxphotography. From Austin to Greensboro, the 2022 Winter Junior Championships provided blazing swims every night. In the boys’...
