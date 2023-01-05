Read full article on original website
Snow alert is over in Sioux Falls; crews continue to remove snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Parking can resume in all zones and on emergency snow routes in Sioux Falls. Keep in mind plows will still be removing snow from the streets. To request additional plowing or sanding on your street, go to siouxfalls.org/report and file a request. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds fire hydrants should be cleared wide enough to walk around, and there should be clear a path from the hydrant to the street. A house fire can double in size each minute it takes emergency responders to shovel out a hydrant.
Weather didn’t stop donors during Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mother Nature offered plenty of challenges during this year’s Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive event in Sioux Falls. The competition between Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue started December 23rd and ended Saturday. The Community Blood Bank says record setting cold and a snow storm didn’t stop dedicated blood donors. The winner of the 27th Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. They topped the Sioux Falls Police Department by a final tally of 598 donation votes over 546.
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls offering free Glazed Doughnut Burger for National Law Enforcement Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is National Law Enforcement Day and Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is celebrating by offering a free Glazed Doughnut Burger to any and all law enforcement officers. Whether you’re a police officer, trooper, sheriff, marshal or corrections officer, stop in anytime before 10...
City Council doubles up meetings on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls City Council will meet twice on Tuesday. At the 4 pm informational meeting, the council will hear reports from the Transit Development Plan, as well as a Multi-Cultural Center Transition Update. At the regular meeting at 6 pm the council will...
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
Stampede fall to Buccaneers 2-1
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Des Moines Buccaneers, 1-2, Saturday evening. The Stampede are now 12-16-1 this season, with a record of 10-15-1 in United States Hockey League play. A scoreless first period found activity within the penalty boxes of the Herd...
SDSU dominates rival Bison to claim championship
FRISCO, TX (KELO.com) — The NDSU Bison football team has never lost a game played in Frisco, Texas, until the met their rivals Sunday afternoon. The SDSU Jackrabbits dominated in the FCS National Championship game, defeating NDSU 45-21. This is the first national championship title for SDSU Jackrabbit football.
Herd down Buccaneers 5-2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede earned another tally in the win column on Friday evening, with a 5-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. A back-and-forth first and second period kept the matchup close after 40 minutes of play. The Stampede marked three goals, two in the first period and one in the second, and the Buccaneers marking two, one in each period.
