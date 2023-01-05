ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, WI

Wisconsin Woman Charged For Repeatedly Poisoning Husband Of Five Months

By Taylor Linzinmeir
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bpRK_0k4rDAR000

A Wisconsin woman has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly repeatedly poisoning her husband through his morning coffee.

Amanda Chapin has been accused of poisoning her husband, 70-year-old Gary Chapin, three times between July and August, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lafayette County . Bloodwork showed barbiturates in Gary's system came from drugs he uses as a veterinarian to euthanize animals. The final poisoning resulted in Gary becoming comatose on August 21 for four days.

The complaint also outlines a five-month long timeline of their relationship. It began with a "stormy" courthouse marriage in March during which Amanda allegedly forged the signature of one of Gary's children on a Power of Attorney document. She also allegedly demanded Gary amend the deed to the house so that it would go to her in the case of his death.

Less than three weeks after the claim was authorized on the house, Amanda is suspect of first poisoning Gary. Gary told police he suspected his wife had been using a mortar and pestle to grind up the medications before adding them to his coffee in the morning. He was unable to find it when he returned from the hospital.

Gary's son has petitioned for a restraining order against Amanda on behalf of his father, and Gary has filed for divorce, according to online court records.

Comments / 57

Lori Claeys-Haight
4d ago

Stop getting married & letting these women talk you into it! I find it better alone than dead! There’s nothing wrong with just a companion…no reason to marry!

Reply(5)
19
Dog's Are The Best.
4d ago

He is 70 she is in her 30's from the picture, that right there is a first red flag to pay attention to, just saying.

Reply
12
Brandon Lalonde
3d ago

If you ever find yourself granting power of attorney to someone, make sure you pick someone who will carry out your final requests. That said, it gets iffy when you can't speak for yourself. As uncomfortable and personal as it is, have a last will at the ready in old age.

Reply
2
Related
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Daniel Gibbs, 37, sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source three times in August and Sept. 2021...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
texasbreaking.com

Local News in Wisconsin: A Woman allegedly attempted to poison her husband with Euthanasia medications for animals

A Wisconsin lady has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia medications on many occasions (Matthews, 2022). The suspect namely Amanda Chapin was charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. She allegedly poisoned her husband, Gary Chapin, three times...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
WBAY Green Bay

Judge orders Wisconsin DOJ agent to stand trial for shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin Department of Justice agent who wounded an unarmed Black man during a Madison traffic stop last year has been ordered to stand trial. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne charged state Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner in September with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Officials Still Investigating Eagle Death

As the New Year takes shape, Wisconsin officials say they are still trying to get to the bottom of a recent death involving a bald eagle and are asking the public for help. Last month, the wounded animal was discovered just outside Milwaukee and later died during surgery. The Humane Society and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources say there’s evidence the animal was shot.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Final hearing held before homicide trial of former UW-Madison player

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The former University of Wisconsin- Madison football player accused of killing two women appeared in court Friday for the final time before his trial begins next week. During the pre-trial conference held in Rock County for Marcus Randle El, court records indicate that all witnesses in...
MADISON, WI
superhits106.com

Four Year Old From Platteville Injured In Crash in Dubuque

A 4 year old child from Platteville was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dubuque. The 4 year old was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 26th Street. Police say 48 year old Jennifer Gibson of Dubuque was southbound on Central Avenue and was slowing for stopped traffic ahead of her when a southbound vehicle driven by 49 year old Craig Hefel of Holy Cross, Iowa, struck the rear of Gibson’s vehicle. The child was a passenger in Gibson’s vehicle. Hefel was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving while suspended.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
B105

Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam

If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
WISCONSIN STATE
superhits106.com

Dubuque Teen Gets 31 Years in Prison For Burglaries

A Dubuque teen has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for numerous burglaries. 19 year old Tristen Smith was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on multiple cases, mostly involving burglaries. In the most recent case, Smith faced charges of 16 counts of third-degree burglary as a repeat offender and one count each of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender and second-degree theft. Police officers investigating a recent string of vehicle burglaries executed a search warrant on October 9th at Smith’s residence. Smith was found in the attic of the residence with a large number of stolen items.
DUBUQUE, IA
KX News

6 arrested after funeral for Mall of America shooting victim

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested six men following the funeral for a 19-year-old man who was shot at the Mall of America last month. Johntae Hudson’s funeral was held Friday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Officers at the service noticed a man with a handgun and another man wanted for a nonfatal shooting Dec. […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy