WVNews

Geno Smith's resurgence a bright light in dark WVU athletic times

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If ever a university was in need of a feel-good sports story to help it through troubled times, it is West Virginia University, which has seen not only its football program but its basketball program fall upon lean times. The thing is, there has...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Titus' upset earns WVU honor

After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport uses big second half for win over Rams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport used a big second-half to rally from a 12-point halftime deficit for a 44-37 win over Southern Garrett (Md.) Monday night in girls basketball action at Bridgeport High School. The Rams (3-7) led 14-12 after one quarter and outscored Bridgeport 13-3 in the...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Goode dunk in good game earns Play of Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It seemed like the whole city of Fairmont turned out Thursday to watch East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior battle in boys basketball. The host Polar Bears led most of the way but didn’t put the game away until the fourth quarter. With the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Riley, Spatafore claim Athlete of Week prizes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several clutch performances made for a very competitive race for the Exponent Telegram/Truist Harrison County Athletes of the Week prizes. Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley scored 23 of her game-high 29 points in the second half and overtime to help the Cougars rally from 13 points down in the final quarter to upend the Tigers, 60-58.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Roane County's 3-point barrage sinks South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) – To say it was a shooters’ night for Roane County at the Hawks Nest is putting it mildly. The Raiders scored their first 24 points on eight made 3s in a span of 5:51, quickly building a double-digit lead en route to defeating the South Harrison Hawks, 83-46 on Monday night.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/6/23

West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins details the many challenges of facing Kansas. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston girls suffer 49-34 defeat to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — The Preston Knights hung around for a half, but they couldn’t contain Gabby Reep as she poured in 30 points to lead the hosting Bridgeport Indians to a 49-34 victory in Friday night’s high school girls’ basketball matchup. While the Knights continued to play...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost

MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Homicide suspect arrested driving through Morgantown (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and four other North Central West Virginia police agencies arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound outside Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

John Wilson Sr.

AURORA, W.Va. — John Edward Wilson Sr., 80, of Aurora, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 22, 1942, in Oakland, he was a son of the late John Montgomery and Lucille E. (Glaze) Wilson.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Ann Marie Mascak Davis

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
SHINNSTON, WV

