Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

2022-23 men's tennis season preview

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a fall schedule with four tournaments, the Bellarmine men's tennis team is prepared to embark on its third season in Division I. The Knights will play 25 matches, including 13 home contests, 11 on the road, and one neutral matchup this year. Every home match will take place at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex on Bellarmine's campus.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Tipton named ASUN Player of the Week

ATLANTA - Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton and Stetson's Luke Brown earned the ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors, announced by the league office on Monday. Tipton took home his first Player of the Week honor after helping the Knights pick up two wins last week and averaging 22 points per game. Brown captured his second Newcomer of the Week honor this year after the Hatters went 3-0 on the week to remain undefeated in conference play this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Strong post play not quite enough as Knights clipped by Kennesaw State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite nearly three double-double performances, the Bellarmine University women's basketball team was edged 64-56 by Kennesaw State on Saturday in ASUN action in Freedom Hall. Freshman center Gracie Merkle did post a double-double — her ninth of the season — after amassing game highs of 14...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights roll past Gamecocks in second half for 75-62 ASUN victory

JACKSONVILLE, Ala.—The Bellarmine men's basketball team found itself in a 10-point deficit early in the second half at Jacksonville State, but the Knights ramped up their defensive intensity and knocked down open shots in steamrolling past the Gamecocks and claiming a 75-62 ASUN Conference victory in Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Wrestling claims NWCA National Duals title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In its second day of competition at the Louisville Expo Center, the Bellarmine wrestling team earned first place in the NCWA Division at the NWCA National Duals. The Knights won all six duals they competed in over the past two days to claim the title. Each...
