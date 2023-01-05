ATLANTA - Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton and Stetson's Luke Brown earned the ASUN Conference Men's Basketball weekly honors, announced by the league office on Monday. Tipton took home his first Player of the Week honor after helping the Knights pick up two wins last week and averaging 22 points per game. Brown captured his second Newcomer of the Week honor this year after the Hatters went 3-0 on the week to remain undefeated in conference play this season.

