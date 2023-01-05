ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

newbedfordguide.com

Boston Police seize AK-47 Assault Rifle, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, Meth, and ammo

“Search Warrant Leads to a Drug Trafficking and Firearm Arrest in Mattapan. On Friday, January 6, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI, arrested Kenneth Wallace, 43, of Mattapan, after an ongoing drug in investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 15 Boyden Street in Mattapan.
BOSTON, MA
Community, multiple Massachusetts agencies working tirelessly to find Cohasset’s Ana Walshe

“Over the past two days, dozens of our members have led the search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe of Cohasset. Massachusetts State Police Troopers from numerous sections including members of SERT, K-9, Dive Team, Air Wing, and others responded and conducted an extensive ground search which was finally halted last night. From here our dedicated members of the Norfolk County SPDU as well as Cohasset Police will continue their work in the investigation into the woman’s disappearance.
COHASSET, MA
Mirasol’s Cafe inches closer to opening third location in Fairhaven

Last June we shared with you the story that the popular Mirasol’s Cafe would be opening a third location in Fairhaven. It hasn’t been a full year since the coffee shop opened their second location at the Wharfinger Building at 52 Fisherman’s Wharf located on Pier 3, downtown New Bedford.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Rochester Fire Department respond to vehicle that veers off roadway into swamp

“Yesterday morning at approximately 8:30am the Rochester Fire Department responded to this single-vehicle crash at Walnut Plain Rd and Burgess Ave. The operator lost control of the vehicle which left the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet into a swampy area off of Walnut Plain Road. The female operator was able to self extricate out of the vehicle and was waiting for responders on the side of the roadway.
ROCHESTER, MA

