This could be the best cloud gaming Android device yet. Remember when Android gaming was in its heyday? Back then, there were dozens of gaming phones and even specialized gaming tablets like the Nvidia Shield. After a while, the trend sort of died down a little, largely due to limitations with mobile gaming hardware. Now it seems Android gaming is heating up again, with the battleground shifting to the cloud. So far most cloud gaming Android devices — such as the Logitech G Cloud — have had form factors more like a gaming handheld than a tablet, but the new Razer Edge looks to take a slightly different approach.

1 DAY AGO