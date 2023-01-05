ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Announcement of Smith's Absence Not One That Will Affect the Team On the Floor

By Kent Smith
All Hogs
All Hogs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkTUH_0k4r9BZ400

Fans will freak out, but Hogs can't miss what they essentially never had on the floor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It looks like Arkansas fans will see more footage of Nick Smith playing basketball in fraternity driveways than they will on a Razorback basketball court.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said during his press conference Thursday afternoon that Smith is in California right now and won't be joining the Razorbacks again any earlier than February.

While this isn't what Arkansas fans wanted to hear, it's equivalent would be Sam Pittman announcing prior to the Alabama game that Jalen Catalon wouldn't be playing that day.

Smith has been out nearly the entire season, so there's nothing being disrupted. With the exception of 118 minutes, the Razorbacks have been without the freshman guard.

To put that in perspective, Anthony Black has 80 minutes in the past two games. The only announcement regarding Smith that could affect the team would be if he were to actually play.

That would mean an extra guy who has built four months of on-court chemistry with the team would have to sit out while Smith tries to get his basketball legs back.

However, incorporating Smith back into the line-up might not be something Musselman will have to worry about.

CBSSports.com reported yesterday that the impression among NBA executives is that Smith most likely won't be back.

At the NBA level, however, speculation is increasing over whether Smith actually intends on playing again for Arkansas . A lot of that speculation is tied to Smith's representation, Klutch Sports Group. Rich Paul is running Smith's NIL deals; he figures to be his agent when Smith inevitably gets drafted top-10. Some believe Smith is the best NBA prospect in college basketball, even if he's not playing college basketball at the moment. And given Klutch Sports' history of handling prospects, there's waffling confidence that Smith plays competitive basketball again until Summer League

Again, if that happens, it's not going to have much, if any, impact.

Forward Trevon Brazile going down a month ago, that was an impactful announcement. He was a highly integrated and enormously effective player.

Smith is not highly integrated. He only played starter minutes once, coincidentally in the game against UNC-Greensboro where Arkansas lost Brazile.

Smith is good from what we've been able to see, but there are ways to make up for what's missing from his absence with the players on the roster.

However, the energy, length, defensive impact around the rim, and the ability to take advantage of mismatches whether down low or on the perimeter that Brazile brought has been sorely missed as Arkansas tries to find its way to a new normal without him.

No one on this team is bringing NBA forward skills in a 6-10 body.

Saying it's easier to make up for what Smith brought than Brazile isn't a slight on Smith. He's a great player.

However, it's hard to miss what you never really had and there are a ton of highly talented players who have similar skills. That's just not the case for Brazile.

If Smith decides to play before the end of the season, then that's a nice late season boost if he can work his way in without disrupting the team's chemistry and flow.

However, if he tries to jump in during the NCAA Tournament, that might not be the best idea. That's just not the place to work in a new guy.

At that point, it will be best for Smith to continue protecting his knee and working on preparation for the NBA draft as his best contribution to the program at that point will be if he can convince teams to take him as a lottery pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdhlA_0k4r9BZ400

HOGS FEED:

EQUIPMENT DEBACLE AT A&M LEADS TO DISCOVER OF HOGS' SOCIAL MEDIA GEM

DON'T LET THESE FACTS GET IN THE WAY OF IRRATIONAL HATE OF HOW BRILES RUNS HOGS' OFFENSE

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA COMING SOON, BUT THEN WHO'S NEXT FOR THE SEC?

PEYTON HILLIS SHOWED POTENTIAL FOR BIGGEST PLAY IN HIS LIFE AT YOUNG AGE

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES, QUARTERBACK KJ JEFFERSON STAYING WITH HOGS

ARKANSAS DECIDES TO HIRE SECOND DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO ASSIST

HOGS THOUGHT THEY HAD AVOIDED POTENTIAL NIGHTMARE, BUT PETRINO ENDS UP AT A&M ANYWAY

RAZORBACKS' ATHLETIC DIRECTOR HUNTER YURACHEK ON PROCEDURES AFTER DAMAR HAMLIN INJURY

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN LEAVING FIELD ALIVE DUE IN PART TO A COUPLE OF OTHER TRAGEDIES IN SPOR TS WITH ARKANSAS TIES

RED FLAGS WITH JORDAN DOMINECK DEPARTURE DESPITE RECENT PLEDGE TO STAY

OHIO ST. LEARNED WHAT ARKANSAS ALREADY KNOWS, TEXAS/OU NEED TO LEARN ALSO

RAZORBACK FANS STUN ALLHOGS STAFF WITH MOST CLICKED STORY OF THE YEAR

IF TCU CAN MAKE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, NO REASON ARKANSAS CAN'T EITHER

SAM PITTMAN GETS HISTORIC CHANCE TO REBUILD RAZORBACKS' PROGRAM

TWO MORE HIT THE PORTAL AS RAZORBACKS CARRY TORCH FOR SEC IN BOWL GAMES

RAZORBACK FANS WILL HAVE TO CHEER AGAINST EX-RAZORBACKS AT RELIAQUEST BOWL

OFFICIATING IN LIBERTY BOWL ALMOST COST SAM PITTMAN MUCH MORE THAN A WIN

SAM PITTMAN NEEDS TO DEVELOP KILLER INSTINCT BEFORE NEXT SEASON

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

What John Calipari Said After Blowout Loss To Alabama

Kentucky was dismantled by Alabama this Saturday afternoon by a final score of 78-52. It marks the program's biggest loss in series history. The biggest issue for Kentucky was its inability to establish any rhythm on offense. The Wildcats' 52 points tie the fewest scored in a SEC game since John Calipari took over in 2009.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan football LB transfers to prominent SEC school

Madison (Ala.)-based linebacker Deuce Spurlock never quite gained momentum in his short college career, having been in Ann Arbor for just one year. He played just 12 snaps according to PFF — nine against Hawaii and three against UConn — all on defense, thus maintaining his redshirt. He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, thus finishing his career as a Wolverine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Auburn

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play as they suffered a 72-59 loss against the No. 22 Auburn Tigers inside Neville Arena. The Tigers improved their home win streak to 27 games, and the Razorbacks dropped to 0-2 this season in true road games.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Frontrunner Emerges For No. 1 Transfer QB Malik Hornsby

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby could join a prominent Big Ten program. Hornsby is the top available quarterback on 247Sports' rankings after the 11 signal-callers above him found new homes for 2023. The outlet has a firm idea of where he could play next. Chris Hummer placed a Crystal Ball prediction...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Deuce Spurlock, former Michigan LB, announces commitment to SEC program

Michigan losses another young talented defensive playmaker as Deuce Spurlock commits to enroll at the University of Florida to play for the Gators. Spurlock announced his decision to play for the SEC program on his Twitter on Sunday. Spurlock played in 2 games this 2022 season where he accounted for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy