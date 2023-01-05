ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRHkk_0k4r9AgL00
Photo: Getty Images

Several piers along the Santa Cruz coastline have collapsed as bomb cyclone conditions continue to wreak havoc across the state. According to The Weather Channel , the storm and its potential for destruction are far from over. Video shared on Fox Weather shows a giant wave crash into a pier in Aptos and completely take it down. Photos provided by KRON4 detail another pier split in half as 30-foot waves engulf the shore.

The Weather Channel mentioned that two people have lost their lives as a result of "separate storm-related incidents." An infant and a 19-year-old girl have been identified among the deceased.

“We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” Nacy Ward , director of Emergency Services at the California Governor ’s Office shared with The Weather Channel .

In addition to blackouts across the state, those living in areas especially prone to the flow of debris and mudslides have been warned to evacuate as conditions worsen. Multiple roads across Alameda County have been closed as a result of extreme flooding throughout the region. Many families in Oakland have had to relocate to hotels after fallen trees destroyed an apartment building.

Comments / 32

virginia arreola
4d ago

this storm is not exaggerated, many houses and businesses will be affected. the people who have nothing to lose are the ones who say exaggerated storm. 😑

Reply(1)
8
whatever...
4d ago

I grew up along the coast.. we used to call them … storms… what’s next.. a nuclear atmospheric disturbance? 🥱

Reply
13
Awake
4d ago

The activist “media” continues with their ridiculous article describing normal weather. Next week they’ll be talking about historic devastating drought.

Reply
5
Related
natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTNV

Heavy rains, flooding prompt evacuations in California

Heavy rain prompted an evacuation order for everyone in Montecito, California on Monday. Santa Barbara County issued an alert around 12:30 p.m. for everyone in Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, and Padaro Lane to "leave now." Evacuation orders were also issued in coastal, woodsy Santa Cruz County for about 32,000...
MONTECITO, CA
KPBS

Another series of storms is on the way

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are calling it a “relentless parade of cyclones” as more severe weather threatens Northern and Central California. An atmospheric river with high winds will dump another 1.5 inches of rain over the next two days in San Diego. Then, border officials anticipate that the PedWest pedestrian crossing reopening will help ease congestion at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Business leaders, on the other hand, are hoping the increased foot traffic will provide a much needed boost for local commerce. And, Imperial Beach has long had a reputation as a scruffy beach town. But it's been gentrifying in recent years. Now city officials unveiled a new plan to make it a destination city. Finally, Lee Herrick is California’s first Asian American poet laureate. His work has touched on some of the experiences Californians share, including our diverse culture and food, as well as questions of identity. Herrick shares some poems and his plans to spread his love of poetry across the state.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sfstandard.com

Next Bay Area Storm To ‘Pack a Punch,’ More Flooding Expected

State officials are urging caution and common sense with another round of Bay Area storms starting late Sunday night expected to wreak significant havoc. While storms will be part of the picture for several more days, the one headed to the Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday will “pack a punch,” the National Weather Service tweeted on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy