Santa Cruz County, CA

WATCH: 35-Foot Waves Destroy Several California Piers Amid Bomb Cyclone

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Several piers along the Santa Cruz coastline have collapsed as bomb cyclone conditions continue to wreak havoc across the state. According to The Weather Channel , the storm and its potential for destruction are far from over. Video shared on Fox Weather shows a giant wave crash into a pier in Aptos and completely take it down. Photos provided by KRON4 detail another pier split in half as 30-foot waves engulf the shore.

The Weather Channel mentioned that two people have lost their lives as a result of "separate storm-related incidents." An infant and a 19-year-old girl have been identified among the deceased.

“We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” Nacy Ward , director of Emergency Services at the California Governor ’s Office shared with The Weather Channel .

In addition to blackouts across the state, those living in areas especially prone to the flow of debris and mudslides have been warned to evacuate as conditions worsen. Multiple roads across Alameda County have been closed as a result of extreme flooding throughout the region. Many families in Oakland have had to relocate to hotels after fallen trees destroyed an apartment building.

natureworldnews.com

Central California Coast at Risk of Rare Tornadoes Occurring as Severe Atmospheric River Persists in the Same Area

Today's central California Coast faces a rare tornado threat as once again, another severe atmospheric river event takes place there. From Santa Cruz and Monterey down to areas in Goleta and Santa Barbara, the Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, is monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms as well as isolated tornadoes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
WSB Radio

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California

SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
SACRAMENTO, CA
