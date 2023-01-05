ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

Study: Wisconsin housing shortage expected to get worse

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin will likely get worse over the next 10 years. The study shows it’s due to a couple of contributing factors, including a recent slowdown in home construction due to labor and supply shortages and many from the baby boom generation are retiring, but plan to stay in their homes for another 10 to 15 years or more.
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
DHS recommends testing homes for odorless, cancer-causing gas

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging Wisconsinites to check their homes and businesses for radon, the second leading cause of lung cancer nationally. Of the estimated 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year from radon, around 962 are in Wisconsin, according to the DHS. They said radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that’s naturally present in the ground and seeps through the foundations of buildings. A state health officer, said one in 10 homes in the state have elevated radon levels.
The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn’t usually endanger as much praise, midcentury brutalism. “Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass,” is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture...
Initiative working to curb reckless driving in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s rapid implementation initiative is working to help reduce reckless driving in the city. The initiative creates quick, low-cost street improvements to increase the safety and comfort of people walking, biking, and driving. The project uses pavement markings and flexible posts to create curb extensions and pedestrian islands.
