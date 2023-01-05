Read full article on original website
Yankees should win East but bigger question looms: will they (finally) beat Astros? | Klapisch
Hard to believe, isn’t it, that pitchers and catchers are barely a month away. It was practically yesterday the Yankees were being schooled by the Astros in the ALCS, setting off a long winter of anger (from the ticket buyers), reflection (from Aaron Judge) and a pay-or-else ultimatum (directed at Hal Steinbrenner).
Yankees’ plan for left field ‘appears’ set
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman appears to be done wheeling and dealing, at least for the time being. According to NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch, “MLB sources don’t anticipate any other major moves by the Yankees before spring training. For now it appears Aaron Hicks will be in left field.”
Yankees’ Aaron Boone on current left field situation: A competition? A hole?
It might be Oswaldo Cabrera. It might be Aaron Hicks. It might be Estevan Florial. Or the Yankees’ next left fielder could, well, come straight out of left field. The Yankees don’t know who will play the position for them in 2023, and manager Aaron Boone said there could be a spring training competition for the position, though the front office has been working on all ways to improve the roster.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Knicks vs. Bucks prediction & odds: Use BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 for $200
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has a perfect NBA-specific welcome offer to capitalize on the game. Click here to register and use our BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 to claim your chance at $200 in bonus bets.
Giants get second chance at Vikings | Five plays that could have changed outcome of first game
PHILADELPHIA -- The Giants did not get what they wanted for Christmas Eve. Playing indoors in a place where the feels-like temperature outside was minus-17 degrees, they gave the Minnesota Vikings all they could handle before Greg Joseph slammed home a franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired, preventing the Giants from locking up a spot in the playoffs just in time for Christmas.
