It might be Oswaldo Cabrera. It might be Aaron Hicks. It might be Estevan Florial. Or the Yankees’ next left fielder could, well, come straight out of left field. The Yankees don’t know who will play the position for them in 2023, and manager Aaron Boone said there could be a spring training competition for the position, though the front office has been working on all ways to improve the roster.

14 HOURS AGO