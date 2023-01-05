ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Aaron Boone on current left field situation: A competition? A hole?

It might be Oswaldo Cabrera. It might be Aaron Hicks. It might be Estevan Florial. Or the Yankees’ next left fielder could, well, come straight out of left field. The Yankees don’t know who will play the position for them in 2023, and manager Aaron Boone said there could be a spring training competition for the position, though the front office has been working on all ways to improve the roster.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Knicks vs. Bucks prediction & odds: Use BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 for $200

The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight
Giants get second chance at Vikings | Five plays that could have changed outcome of first game

PHILADELPHIA -- The Giants did not get what they wanted for Christmas Eve. Playing indoors in a place where the feels-like temperature outside was minus-17 degrees, they gave the Minnesota Vikings all they could handle before Greg Joseph slammed home a franchise-record 61-yard field goal as time expired, preventing the Giants from locking up a spot in the playoffs just in time for Christmas.
