7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
In 1988, a pregnant hairdresser went to confront her boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Sandra Bertolas?Fatim HemrajMenomonee Falls, WI
radiomilwaukee.org
The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town
A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Milwaukee
Milwaukee might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Wonderful World of Weddings show returns to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend with more than 150 vendors
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- This weekend is the Wonderful World of Weddings show at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. You can meet more than 150 vendors and see what they have to offer in person. "It's really nice to have that personal connection so you can ask the right...
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
kenosha.com
‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
On Milwaukee
Malort-flavored ice cream returns to Purple Door
Purple Door Ice Cream first introduced Malort ice cream in 2020, and as of this week, it's once again available at both the Walker's Point and the Mequon location – until it runs out. "We'll definitely have it through the weekend, but when it's gone it's gone," says Purple...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Honoring the memory of Rev. Jerome Repenshek
West Bend, WI – Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to Rev. Jerome Repenshek during a ceremony Thursday morning at Holy Angels Church in West Bend, WI. Repenshek, 85, was celebrated as a priest who always shared a message of compassion and hope. All the bishops had some good interactions with him. Their presence reflected that.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Things Remembered now just a memory
BROOKFIELD — Terri Hundhausen, manager at Things Remembered in Brookfield Square, spent her 27th anniversary in the company Friday preparing to close the doors for good today. She said store employees were told Dec. 28 that the company was closing its locations in Brookfield Square and Southridge malls, closing...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Taste the islands | Jamaican restaurant moves to Racine to be closer to loyal customers
RACINE — You might not be able to go somewhere warm this winter, but you can send your taste buds on a Jamaican getaway in Racine. Jeffery Lewis, owner of Island Jam, 3408 Douglas Ave., moved his Jamaican food restaurant to Racine so his biggest fans can enjoy the flavors they have come to love since 2016.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
RSV, heart surgeries; Milwaukee girl home after months in hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother did not know if her baby would make it after three open-heart surgeries and two months in the hospital. Tierra Riser said it's something that changed her life forever, and something people need to take seriously. It was Christmas in January for Riser's three daughters...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Havana Café: Small restaurant, big flavor
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Havana Café may be one of the smallest restaurants in Franklin, but it has some of the biggest flavor when it comes to the homemade Cuban cuisine. Brian Kramp is finding out why dining at Havana Café is like having a meal in a friend's home kitchen.
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Winter Farmers Market
Enjoy the start of the new year with the Winter Farmers Market in downtown Waukesha. Event opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 7 at Martha Merrell's Books, 231 W. Main Street, Waukesha.
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
fortatkinsononline.com
Mr. Brews Taphouse owner addresses council decision and pouring another round of beer
I would like to start by thanking Mr. Ryan Whisner for his detailed coverage of the Fort Atkinson City Council meeting on Jan. 3. Secondly, the Mr Brews team and I would like to clarify that the comment mentioned in Mr. Whisner’s article claiming that “representatives of Mr Brews Taphouse were heard stating in the hallway ‘we might as well just close and give them the business’” is not accurate. The comment came from a local businessperson, not a direct Mr Brews representative.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Freight train, car collide near 76th and Good Hope in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police investigated on Monday, Jan. 9, an incident involving a freight train and a car near 76th and Good Hope Road. Police said around 10 a.m., a vehicle failed to stop at a railroad crossing and collided with a train. A FOX6 News camera captured the aftermath...
WISN
Mark Jensen: Accused of killing wife with antifreeze
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 of first-degree intentional homicide in the antifreeze poisoning death of his wife, Julie Jensen, in Pleasant Prairie in 1998. Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder then sentenced Jensen to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The jury...
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
