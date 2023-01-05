ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida OT target has decision locked in ahead of Saturday commitment

By David Rosenberg
One of Florida’s top remaining targets in the 2023 recruiting class is De La Salle (Gretna, Louisiana) offensive tackle Caden Jones. He’ll announce his commitment to Florida, Houston or Texas A&M on Saturday at the All-American Bowl, and Jones says he’s locked in with his decision days before going public with it, according to Gators Online.

“It’s crazy. I’m speechless. As a kid, you grow up watching these games. To say you’re going to announce there is an absolute blessing,” Jones said to On3’s Billy Embody.

While it’s never safe to assume that a team will land a recruit until it happens, Jones is considered as strong of a Florida lean as it gets. The On3 recruiting prediction machine lists UF as an overwhelming favorite with 95.8% odds of landing Jones on Saturday.

The Aggies didn’t become a major threat to the Gators in this recruiting race until the end of the year, and a December official visit to the Swamp seems to have kept the gap wide enough for Florida to stay the favorite.

The On3 consensus ranks Jones at No. 436 overall in the class of 2023 and at No. 27 among offensive tackles. The site’s individual rankings consider Jones a four-star recruit, though.

Gators fans can watch Jones’ commitment live on Saturday, Jan. 7 on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Ole Miss flattens Texas A&M to move to 4-0 in SEC

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Ole Miss' hot start to open SEC play continues, with the Rebels pushing past Texas A&M, 57-38 on Sunday from Reed Arena to begin conference play 4-0. A 21-point second quarter provided Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) with enough momentum to pick up its third-straight series win against Texas A&M (5-9, 0-4 SEC).
