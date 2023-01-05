ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, MA

Related
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
YARMOUTH, MA
Dennis firefighters extinguish shed fire

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters extinguished a fully involved shed fire Sunday evening. Crews were called to a Beach Plum Lane residence around 10:45 PM. There was no damage to the main house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News was...
DENNIS, MA
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
Search for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe ends 2nd day with ‘negative results,’ police say

The second day of law enforcement’s search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who went missing on Jan. 1, ended with “negative results,” police said. Involved in Saturday’s ground search for the missing 39-year-old mother of three or evidence related to her disappearance were numerous Massachusetts State Police troopers and Cohasset police officers, who looked for her for hours in the woods around her home beginning around 9:30 a.m., according to law enforcement. However, her whereabouts remain unknown.
COHASSET, MA
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud

The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
COHASSET, MA
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault

At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
