The second day of law enforcement’s search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who went missing on Jan. 1, ended with “negative results,” police said. Involved in Saturday’s ground search for the missing 39-year-old mother of three or evidence related to her disappearance were numerous Massachusetts State Police troopers and Cohasset police officers, who looked for her for hours in the woods around her home beginning around 9:30 a.m., according to law enforcement. However, her whereabouts remain unknown.

COHASSET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO