Read full article on original website
Related
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
capecod.com
Dennis firefighters extinguish shed fire
DENNIS – Dennis firefighters extinguished a fully involved shed fire Sunday evening. Crews were called to a Beach Plum Lane residence around 10:45 PM. There was no damage to the main house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cape Wide News was...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman scheduled for Monday morning arraignment
The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe is expected to appear in the morning court session on Monday, Jan. 9, for his arraignment on charges of misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
capecod.com
Man reported missing after spending New Years Eve weekend in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Police Department is assisting the Malden Police Department by seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bruce Crowley. Bruce was reported missing by a family member last Wednesday after a New Year’s Eve weekend stay in Provincetown. Crowley is described as a white male,...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Cause of fire at missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe’s former home undetermined
Editor’s note: Investigators determined the fire at Ana Walshe’s former home in Cohasset was not suspicious and originated in an area of the house that contained damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert. The cause of the fire that broke out Friday at the former home...
Fire at former home of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe not suspicious, authorities say
The fire that broke out Friday at the former home of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since Jan. 1, was accidental and determined by investigators to not be suspicious, according to authorities. While the cause of the two-alarm fire at the home at 725 Jerusalem Road...
Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home. Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
Search continues for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe day after fire at her former home
Editor’s note: Investigators determined the fire at Ana Walshe’s former home in Cohasset was not suspicious and originated in an area of the house that contained damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert. Law enforcement’s search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been...
Search for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe ends 2nd day with ‘negative results,’ police say
The second day of law enforcement’s search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who went missing on Jan. 1, ended with “negative results,” police said. Involved in Saturday’s ground search for the missing 39-year-old mother of three or evidence related to her disappearance were numerous Massachusetts State Police troopers and Cohasset police officers, who looked for her for hours in the woods around her home beginning around 9:30 a.m., according to law enforcement. However, her whereabouts remain unknown.
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
Police return from Washington, D.C. in search for missing Cohasset woman
Massachusetts police officers are returning from Washington, D.C. Sunday, where they were searching for evidence or information on the whereabouts of a missing Cohasset woman, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. It was not immediately clear if police were able to find any clues to the whereabouts...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Here’s what we know so far about missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe
A woman from Cohasset has not been seen since the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. She never boarded the flight Washington, D.C., she reportedly was heading to the airport for 6 a.m. that morning, and there’s no record of her getting into an alleged rideshare vehicle to Boston Logan International.
Berkley nurse guilty of tampering with patients’ fentanyl to be sentenced
A Berkley nurse who pleaded guilty to tampering with and then using fentanyl intended for patients recovering from surgery is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court Monday afternoon. Hugo Vieira, 41, agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product, according to court records,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1