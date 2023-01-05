No. 1 Jackets boys and girls ready to defend region titles

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Last season ended in heartbreak for North Augusta High School's basketball programs.

The girls reached their fifth state championship game in six years but couldn't add to the titles won from 2017-20 when defending champ Westside prevailed in overtime.

The boys were a free throw away from a chance at a North Augusta doubleheader at the Lower State championships, but the iron was unkind in a one-point loss to West Florence at Jacket Arena in the third round of the playoffs.

That's a lot of hurt to carry through an offseason, but also a lot of motivation for so many key returning players.

They've turned that into a combined record of 29-1 heading into region play and picked up some holiday tournament titles along the way. Now their sights are set on defending their region championships, and both teams will begin that journey Friday as the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA.

"It shows the amount of hard work that these young men and women have put into being successful," said boys' head coach Tony Harrell. "Both programs have done a tremendous job since the last state championship game for getting ready for this moment. Our motto is to get better every day. We want to be better tomorrow than we were today, and these young men and women have worked really hard to be successful."

The eight-game Region 4-AAAA sprint will start with back-to-back road games, Friday at South Aiken and Tuesday at Aiken High. The Jackets know they're going to take everybody's best shot as defending league champs and state No. 1, and they're going to have to prove they can start strong away from home.

Both teams played challenging non-region schedules to prepare themselves for potential playoff runs, and while they're obviously playing good basketball right now they know nobody wants to play their best basketball in January.

The boys moved to 16-0 with a 46-31 win Wednesday over a tough Strom Thurmond team that's ranked No. 5 in Class AA. Over the last two weeks they've notched wins over three of Class AAAAA's top-10 teams (No. 4 Byrnes, No. 6 Summerville and No. 10 Hillcrest) and also beat Class AAA No. 2 Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

The Jackets' win over Hillcrest was for the Carolina Bracket championship at the Poinsettia Classic, and the wins over Byrnes and Summerville put them in the National Bracket championship game at the Cayce Roundball Classic before that game was canceled due to weather unsafe for travel.

The Jackets have the talent and depth to where opposing teams can't just try to stop one player, like SCBCA top-five senior Elijah Hall. Ten different players scored in Wednesday's win, led by sophomore DaRon Dunbar with 18 points. The team's deep bench gave Harrell the luxury of resting Dunbar early in the fourth quarter after a strong third, and he immediately added a couple more buckets upon returning to the floor.

"I tell our bench guys all the time, 'A lot of you guys are good enough to be starters anywhere you want to go,'" Harrell said. "They have bought into the team concept. They play as hard as they can for as long as they can, and it's always next man up. We've been doing that all year long, and I told them before the game started that 13 men were going to play tonight - and all 13 on the roster got in and contributed in some way or form."

They showed Wednesday that they can get the job done even when the offense sputters. The Jackets only scored 21 points in the first half, but also held the Rebels to just 17 as they picked up the slack defensively and consistently limited Strom Thurmond to long jumpers rather than attempts near the basket.

Strong defense has been one of the hallmarks of the girls' team's run of dominance over the last several seasons, and they showed that again Wednesday in their 43-14 win over Class AA No. 9 Strom Thurmond.

Head coach Al Young admitted afterward that a head coach is always going to be critical because there are always going to be signs of what a team can do to get better. He said the Jackets aren't yet where they hope they are going to be, and he knows better than most what it takes to win games deep in the postseason.

One of the keys is constant improvement for a team with so many young contributors. They're 13-1 - the only loss coming Nov. 26 to South Pointe in the She Got Next Thanksgiving Classic - and have won their last 12 games, including the Gold Bracket championship at the Lexington Christmas Classic.

The Jackets opened the season with a win over Class AA No. 1 Keenan and added a victory over Class AAAAA No. 5 Spring Valley to go with a pair over Strom Thurmond. They've notched several wins during the current streak without senior post presence P'eris Smith.

Young is hopeful for Smith, a Campbell signee, to return from injury within the next week or two. In the meantime, he's been pleased with how his young players have performed in her absence. Wednesday's starting lineup included two seniors, two freshmen and an eighth-grader, and they started the game on a 16-3 run and never looked back.

"I think that we have responded real well. I'm highly impressed with our young kids and how they've stepped up," Young said. "They don't have a lot of experience. Of course, they're making mistakes but I see growth. I see a lot of potential. I'm just happy, and when P'eris comes back that's going to be another plus for us."

Freshman Celena Grant, who returned from an injury of her own to be one of the stars of last year's state title game, is a consistent double-double threat and had 12 points and 10 rebounds against Strom Thurmond. Fellow freshman Kenedi Wright scored eight, and eighth-grader Ashley Walker scored six.

They're guided on the floor by senior guards Ansley Gartrell and Jadah O'Bryant, each of whom have plenty of big-game experience and have kept things running smoothly even without Smith, one of the SCBCA's top-five seniors in Class AAAA.

"That's important, and I think they've done a really good job of controlling things and keeping our heads where they should be and not all over the place," Young said. "I think they've done a good job of that, and we certainly need that experience. They've provided that, and I'm just so happy for our team and certainly happy for them."

Of course, this is familiar territory for North Augusta basketball. The boys and girls are no stranger to racking up those early-season tournament titles, and they're used to playing for a No. 1 seed in the playoffs - the girls have won 61 consecutive region games, while the boys have won three region titles in the last four years.

Friday is the first step toward extending those streaks. Winning more games means opportunities at more championships - and potentially longer runs as the state's top-ranked teams.

"I just think that's extra special any time you can get any one team to be No. 1, and you've got two teams No. 1," Young said. "I think our boys' team is doing an excellent job. They're a tremendously talented team, and we expect big things to happen for them. It's exciting for our school and certainly exciting for the community."