WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance locating a missing person. Ashley Nichole Garner, 26, was last seen on January 7th around 6:00 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says Ashley is a 5′ 4″ white female with gray eyes and blonde hair....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town of Burgaw, Pender County partner to add more School Resource Officers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of School Resource Officers (SRO) in Pender County Schools. C.F. Pope Elementary School will now have a full-time Burgaw Police Officer assigned to its campus. In February, the PCSO middle...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Board of Education reduces suspension of ‘disruptive’ attendee
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A frequent attendee of New Hanover County Board of Education meetings saw her recent suspension reduced at a Monday morning meeting. Sandy Eyles had been suspended from being on the premises of any New Hanover County Board of Education meetings or committee meetings through November of 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington film industry looking forward to busy 2023
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The film industry generates millions in revenue for southeastern North Carolina every year. Wilmington regional film commission director Johnny Griffin says while 2022 was good, he’s excited for what’s coming this year. “I feel confident by the next, you know 1 to 2...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland unveiling StoryWalk in Westgate Nature Park, encouraging movement, reading
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to exercise your mind while exercising outdoors, you’ll soon have the chance. The Town of Leland is unveiling a new StoryWalk this Saturday at Westgate Nature Park. The StoryWalk includes 18 panels along the Westgate Nature Park trail, each...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual TreeFest returning to Independence Mall this month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual tree event is returning to Wilmington later this month. The 25th annual TreeFest will be held January 20th and January 21st from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last, at Independence Mall inside the JC Penney corridor. TreeFest began...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington Commission on African-American History holds Emancipation Proclamation series
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington kicked off a series to educate and spread awareness about historical events. The 2023 Emancipation Proclamation Series will hold events throughout the year to promote dialogue surrounding the executive order issued nearly 160 years ago by President Abraham Lincoln. The series...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health speaks on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and health experts are urging women to be proactive when it comes to prevention. Doctor Michael Robinson with the Novant Health Cancer Institute say cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women, and that case numbers are disproportionately higher in African American women.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
YWCA needs volunteers for Grandparent Support Network Program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is looking for dedicated people to volunteer with its Grandparent Support Network for its Spring 2023 season. The group says volunteers are needed for a Thursday night support group from January 26th through May 22nd, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony in Wilmington sells out
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Cameron Art Museum’s Floating Lantern Ceremony was a huge success, according to organizers – selling out all 750 lantern sleeves for the first time since the event started. After purchasing a lantern sleeve – hundreds of people lined up to have their decorated...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Expert advises against taking out of 401K account early
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Most people are feeling the impacts of inflation and some have even resorted to taking out money from their 401K savings accounts. According to Certified Public Accountant Wesley Casteen, who is also a tax Attorney, hardship withdrawal from a 401K account should be used as a last option.
