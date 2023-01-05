ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance locating a missing person. Ashley Nichole Garner, 26, was last seen on January 7th around 6:00 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says Ashley is a 5′ 4″ white female with gray eyes and blonde hair....
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Board of Education reduces suspension of ‘disruptive’ attendee

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A frequent attendee of New Hanover County Board of Education meetings saw her recent suspension reduced at a Monday morning meeting. Sandy Eyles had been suspended from being on the premises of any New Hanover County Board of Education meetings or committee meetings through November of 2023.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire. Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington film industry looking forward to busy 2023

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The film industry generates millions in revenue for southeastern North Carolina every year. Wilmington regional film commission director Johnny Griffin says while 2022 was good, he’s excited for what’s coming this year. “I feel confident by the next, you know 1 to 2...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual TreeFest returning to Independence Mall this month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An annual tree event is returning to Wilmington later this month. The 25th annual TreeFest will be held January 20th and January 21st from 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m., or while supplies last, at Independence Mall inside the JC Penney corridor. TreeFest began...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health speaks on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and health experts are urging women to be proactive when it comes to prevention. Doctor Michael Robinson with the Novant Health Cancer Institute say cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer death for American women, and that case numbers are disproportionately higher in African American women.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

YWCA needs volunteers for Grandparent Support Network Program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is looking for dedicated people to volunteer with its Grandparent Support Network for its Spring 2023 season. The group says volunteers are needed for a Thursday night support group from January 26th through May 22nd, from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Expert advises against taking out of 401K account early

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Most people are feeling the impacts of inflation and some have even resorted to taking out money from their 401K savings accounts. According to Certified Public Accountant Wesley Casteen, who is also a tax Attorney, hardship withdrawal from a 401K account should be used as a last option.
WILMINGTON, NC

