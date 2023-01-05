ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestigateWest

Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age

Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, agreed to sponsor a constitutional amendment. A 15-year-old’s political activism could result in Oregon legislators considering lowering the state voting age to 16. Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School in Blue River, has volunteered for political campaigns since fifth grade but is...
InvestigateWest

Police shootings in Oregon increased in 2022

Just six days into 2022, law enforcement said Roman Ivan Kokhanevych, 24, robbed a Gresham bank and led them on a pursuit through Troutdale and Gresham. Throughout the chase, according to law enforcement, Kokhanevych fired several times at police and sheriff’s deputies. Gresham police Officer Mark Smith and Multnomah...
InvestigateWest

InvestigateWest

