Cumberland made the long trek up to Farmer City Blue Ridge Friday night and they headed home with a 55-50 loss. Cumberland took their first lead of the game at 2-0. The two teams would trade the lead 4 times and have 4 ties in the first quarter with Cumberland ending the quarter up 12-8. Farmer City would take the lead back at 15-14, while outscoring Cumberland 14-7 in the second quarter to lead 22-19 at the half.

FARMER CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO