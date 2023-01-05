Read full article on original website
Harold “Wayne” Mingus, 80
Harold “Wayne” Mingus, 80, of Stewardson, IL, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, in Stewardson Cemetery with military honors by the Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 of Stewardson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wilbur Braughton American Legion Post 611 and mailed to Brummerstedt Funeral Home, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson is assisting the family.
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83, of Teutopolis, passed away at Carle Hospital in Urbana on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1939 to Joseph and Rose (Hardiek) Hutmacher at their home in rural Teutopolis. His father died in a tractor accident when he was only two years old. He was also preceded in death by his mother and his sisters, Joann Horn and Mary Willenborg.
Benny Lee Ballard, 92
Benny Lee Ballard, 92, of Louisville, passed away at 9:45 am, Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora. Benny was born on February 1, 1930, in Clay County, Illinois the son of Clovis and Mary Geneva (Glardon) Ballard. He married Cora Jane Coombes on December 8, 1950 Charleston Christian Church in Charleston, Illinois and together they shared nearly 71 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 7, 2021.
Viola Evelyn Frey, 86
Viola Evelyn Frey, age 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Helia Healthcare of Newton, Illinois. Memorial services celebrating the life of Viola will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Newton with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church. Cremation rites were accorded to Mrs. Frey. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family.
Still Time To Donate To The Illinois Deer Donation Program
Hunters still have time to donate to the program, as the 2022-2023 hunting season comes to an end on January 15! If you’re a shotgun or muzzleloader hunter in Clay, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, and Shelby counties and still have an extra tag to fill, take advantage of the late-winter season January 13-15, 2023.
Altamont Splits BBall Double Header Vs Woodlawn, Cardinals Wins Girls Game, Altamont Wins Boys Game
On Saturday Altamont hosted Woodlawn for their annual girls & boys basketball double header. The teams split both the JV and Varsity contests. Woodlawn was victorious in both the JV and Varsity girls games and Altamont boys took the wins in both games. In the first game of the varsity...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Keith L. Wiseman of Shumway for a Macon County FTA warrant for driving while license revoked. Keith was given an NTA per Macon County and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Hayden L. Limes of Mason for...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Cumberland Loses First Conference Game Against Blue Ridge 55-50
Cumberland made the long trek up to Farmer City Blue Ridge Friday night and they headed home with a 55-50 loss. Cumberland took their first lead of the game at 2-0. The two teams would trade the lead 4 times and have 4 ties in the first quarter with Cumberland ending the quarter up 12-8. Farmer City would take the lead back at 15-14, while outscoring Cumberland 14-7 in the second quarter to lead 22-19 at the half.
ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs to Have Early Dismissal Friday/ No School Monday
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ EARLY DISMISSAL on Friday, January 13th for school improvement. All students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ▪ No school Monday, January 16th, 2023 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ▪ School will RESUME on Tuesday,...
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
City Of Effingham Issues Boil Order For Austin, Eiche, And 4th
The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order for:. West Austin Street from South Park Street to South 4th Street. South 4th Street from West Eiche Avenue to West Kagay Street. And:. Eiche Avenue from South 4th Street to 208 East Eiche Avenue. The boil orders are...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48 year old Karen S. Knight of De Soto, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for DUI, a Pike County FTA warrant for petition to revoke probation, and a Pike County FTA warrant for DUI. Karen posted bond and was released. Effingham County...
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Police Beat for Sunday, January 8th, 2023
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Saturday. 18-year-old Jayden Acres of McKee Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for alleged domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. 23-year-old Kylee Pitts of Circle Drive in Salem was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies...
Update: Coroner identifies Champaign man dead in Garden Hills shooting
Update on 1/8/2023 at 3:30 p.m.: Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified 21-year-old Jalen A. Williams died at 6:11 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. The Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign Police Department are investigating the situation. Original Story: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old Champaign man is […]
Illinois Senate expected to vote on assault weapons ban
CHICAGO — The Illinois Senate is set to return to Springfield on Sunday in the final days of a lame-duck session to vote on an assault weapons ban that was passed by the House. Sunday’s expected vote is happening two days after the House passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Its supporters are hoping for […]
