Sporting News

'This year is my year' - Bernard Tomic backs himself for top 100 despite Australian Open snub

Bernard Tomic isn't too worried about his Australian Open snubbing, insisting 'this year is my year' and he wants to 'get back to where I belong'. The world No.462 wasn't among the wildcards announced for Australian Open qualifying by Tennis Australia, with the 30-year-old set to not be involved at Melbourne Park for the first time in 15 years.
Kooyong Classic: Alex de Minaur defeats third Grand Slam winner in four victories

Alex de Minaur continued his impressive run of recent form defeating US Open 2020 winner Dominic Thiem at the Kooyong Classic on Tuesday. In front of a parochial Australian crowd, the 23-year-old didn't have many issues as he dismissed the Austrian 6-4 6-4 in 98 minutes. The win means that...

