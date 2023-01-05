Read full article on original website
What Is The Song In You: Season 4's Official Trailer?
Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is back in his seemingly unstoppable rampage to find true love in "You." He thought he found it with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), especially seeing how she managed to survive Season 2, but all good things must come to an end. The two had their fair share of marital woes in Season 3, ultimately ending with Love's demise by the season's end. The last we saw of Joe, he had adopted a new identity and was now living in Paris, searching for his old acquaintance Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
Joe Finds The Tables Turned In The Trailer For You Season 4
Lock your doors and close your blinds. Joe Goldberg is back on the loose in the trailer for Season 4 — Part 1 of the Netflix thriller "You." Led by a breakout performance from Penn Badgley, "You" started out as a Lifetime drama before the streaming giant saw potential in its grim premise, which follows an obsessive stalker who "falls in love" with women before ultimately killing them when they uncover the darkness underneath his charismatic exterior.
House Of The Dragon's Steve Toussaint Believes Corlys Velaryon Shouldn't Sit On The Iron Throne
The quest for the Iron Throne is never-ending, with dozens of players trying to out-wit one another in the hopes of getting a chance to sit on it. After the success of "Game of Thrones," HBO decided to drive deeper into George R. R. Martin's complicated world of medieval feuding and dragon-riding, commissioning a spinoff prequel series. With Martin at the helm alongside writer Ryan Condal, expectations were high, and they were largely met. The first season of "House of the Dragon" received a fire-breathing hot rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audience reception equally positive. "House of the Dragon," the first of many intended spinoff projects, focuses on the downfall of the House Targaryen. Set roughly two centuries before Daensarys (Emilia Clarke) became the (short-lived) queen of Westeros, Martin's prequel follows the exploits of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and how those around him seek his beloved throne.
Amazon Prime's Wheel Of Time Writers Better Be Paying Attention To Brandon Sanderson's Latest Reveal
In 2021, Amazon Prime kicked off its bid to become the new go-to streaming home for fantasy fans when it released "The Wheel of Time" Season 1. Based on the popular fantasy book series written by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, "The Wheel of Time" marked the first of Amazon's two biggest fantasy adaptations to date (the other being "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"). Similar to "The Rings of Power," the debut season of "The Wheel of Time" was received fairly divisively when it was released (via Rotten Tomatoes). While the series received mostly positive reviews from critics, fans of Jordan and Sanderson's original novels seemed to have far more complex reactions to the high-profile adaptation.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
Tulsa King Fans Are Left With Nothing But Disappointment Over The Season Finale
This article contains spoilers for the "Tulsa King" Season 1 finale. "Tulsa King" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, but some fans feel that the closing episode was a massive letdown. Of course, the finale wasn't short on drama as there was a notable death and the revelation that...
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Colin Creevey Disappears Without A Trace After Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
One of the aspects of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world that makes it so rich is the large cast of intriguing supporting characters, including students, teachers, and ghosts at Hogwarts. Some of these characters, sadly, didn't make it into the movies — or if they did, had their parts severely cut. One of these characters is Colin Creevey, a boy at Hogwarts who practically worships Harry. Colin makes a bit of a nuisance of himself by carrying around a camera and taking pictures but proves himself a good, loyal Gryffindor by joining Dumbledore's Army in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" and later, returning to his school during the Battle of Hogwarts to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters.
Darren Aronofsky Reveals What Makes Sadie Sink So Impressive In The Whale
When Sadie Sink joined the cast of "Stranger Things" in 2016, she was a little-known Broadway actor with a few on-screen credits to her name (via IMDb). Fast forward a few years, and Sink is one of the supernatural series' most indispensable characters — so much so that the Duffer brothers decided not to kill off Max in Season 4, a decision Sadie Sink defends. That's not to say that the co-creators were particularly merciful. Max met a grisly fate at the end of Season 4, but she's set to return for "Strangers Things" Season 5.
The Last Of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin Helped Fix Game Of Thrones' Infamous Original Pilot
The George R. R. Martin adaptation "Game of Thrones" may have been one of the most popular and successful TV series of the last few decades — having run for eight seasons and created superstars out of Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden, and Jason Momoa — but the process of getting onto TV involved, rather infamously, a rocky start.
Katherine Heigl Reveals Which Of Her Characters She Relates To Most
Since 2021, Katherine Heigl has been appearing as Tully Hart in the Netflix drama, "Firefly Lane," but it's not the actress's only successful TV run. After all, Heigl's breakout role was her five-year turn as Dr. Izzie Stevens in the popular and long-running ABC series "Grey's Anatomy" – all in all, she has appeared in 120 episodes of the medical drama from 2005 to 2010 (via IMDb). To top it off, her performance even earned her a Primetime Emmy win for outstanding supporting actress. Since leaving "Grey's Anatomy," Heigl has returned to TV now and again, such as to portray Samantha Wheeler in "Suits."
Who Did Alfred Molina Voice In Rick And Morty?
"Rick and Morty," the Adult Swim animated series from Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, has had a bevy of impressive guest voices over the years, from Daniel Radcliffe to the rapper Logic, but even in its first season, the lineup was stacked. And one particularly memorable episode from Season 1 featured none other than the legendary Alfred Molina.
What Avatar: The Last Airbender's Jessie Flower Would Say To Toph In Real Life
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" has a special place in the hearts of thousands and thousands of fans who grew up watching the Nickelodeon series and seeing the adventures of inexperienced Avatar Aang and his friends unfold. Naturally, after three seasons and 61 episodes, the audience is not alone in having built a bond with the characters — the voice actors also developed a certain sense of kinship with the individuals they helped bring to life with passion and enthusiasm.
Shadow And Bone Fans Are Worried About The Show's Future
"Shadow and Bone" attracted well-deserved buzz when it first appeared on Netflix in April 2021. Managing to please not only fantasy lovers but fans of the series' literary source material, "Shadow and Bone" pulled in 55 million households worldwide during its first four weeks and ultimately got a Season 2 renewal (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Mayfair Witches Before
For years, AMC has been leading the pack when it comes to well-written, gripping dramas, with shows like "Mad Men," "Halt and Catch Fire," and the "Breaking Bad" franchise standing as only the most obvious examples. And with its ever-expanding "Walking Dead" universe and supernaturally infused tales like "The Terror" and "Preacher," the network has long proven its ability to capably delve into otherworldly realms. When AMC's 2022 adaptation of "Interview with the Vampire" re-imagined Anne Rice's beloved "Vampire Chronicles" in a modern setting, the series was met with broad critical acclaim with fans and critics raving over Sam Reid's performance as Lestat and his electric chemistry with lead actor Jacob Anderson. That's the magic fans hope to see more of in "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" – Rice's witch-oriented saga set in the same world of immortals and sexy supernatural shenanigans. If you love Rice's New Orleans as much as we do, hang onto your skeleton and let's take a closer look at who's who in AMC's witchiest new drama.
Helen Mirren Gives 1923 Fans Chills With Her Incredible Performance
The bloody history of the Duttons stretches back to when the family first settled in Montana. While the modern "Yellowstone" family has to fight systems that want to do away with their way of life, "1883" shows how violence created this complicated family tree. And if you thought that the new Paramount+ series "1923" would be any different, that would be an exercise in self-delusion. Starring Harrison Ford as Dutton family patriarch Jacob, times are just as tough in the prelude to The Great Depression.
Sci-Fi Shows People Still Don't Understand
Whether it's a cyberpunk mystery, an outer space adventure, or a gritty drama that travels through time and alternate dimensions, the science fiction genre can produce stories that confuse audiences. Especially in television, where serialized drama can span multiple years of stories, a poorly planned show can result in plenty of plot holes, and franchises with expansive lore can be littered with inconsistencies.
Netflix Reverses Course, Cancels Inside Job After One Season
Netflix has been canceling a lot of shows recently, including "1899," "Resident Evil," "Warrior Nun," and many others. Sadly, that trend appears to be continuing, as the massive streaming site has canceled another original Netflix series. "Inside Job" is the animated adult series in which the smart but socially awkward...
Why Edgar Allan Poe From Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye Looks So Familiar
After a run in theaters over Christmas, the Netflix historical thriller "The Pale Blue Eye" has launched on the streamer. The film is adapted from the 2003 mystery novel of the same name written by Louis Baynard and follows Detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1830. While he is on the heels of the murderer, he receives help from a young military cadet, Edgar Allan Poe. Along with Bale, the film stars Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Harry Lawtey, and Simon McBurney.
Is Doctor Who's First Companion Making A Comeback?
"Doctor Who" enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate as the 60th anniversary of everyone's favorite time-traveling TARDIS ticks closer and closer. Both the 10th and the 14th Doctor (David Tennant) are slated to return in three 60th anniversary episodes, along with the character of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) in 2023. And the mantle of the 15th Doctor has already been laid at the feet of actor Ncuti Gatwa for Season 14. Tennant's stint as the 14th Doctor began when he showed up in the Season 13 episode titled "The Power of the Doctor," but "Doctor Who" showrunner Russell T. Davies insists that he isn't done bending space and time, to say nothing of fans' minds.
