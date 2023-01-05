Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age
Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, agreed to sponsor a constitutional amendment. A 15-year-old’s political activism could result in Oregon legislators considering lowering the state voting age to 16. Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School in Blue River, has volunteered for political campaigns since fifth grade but is...
Oregon Supreme Court says people convicted by split juries deserve new trials
The ruling could mean hundreds of cases will be retried or dropped. The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that all people convicted by a split jury have the right to appeal those convictions, clearing the way for several hundred incarcerated people to have their cases retried. In a unanimous opinion...
Police shootings in Oregon increased in 2022
Just six days into 2022, law enforcement said Roman Ivan Kokhanevych, 24, robbed a Gresham bank and led them on a pursuit through Troutdale and Gresham. Throughout the chase, according to law enforcement, Kokhanevych fired several times at police and sheriff’s deputies. Gresham police Officer Mark Smith and Multnomah...
Idaho’s Republican primary is already closed — but the party may close it off even more
New rule would bar voters if they’ve been active with other parties in past two years. Idaho’s primary election is, essentially, the whole contest. With partisan divides that strongly favor Republican candidates, the majority of campaign spending happens in the months leading up to primary elections, and Democrats do not even run for office in many districts.
Oregon’s top election official seeks more money to combat election misinformation
Citing an increase in misinformation, complaints and time-consuming public records requests from election deniers, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is seeking roughly $2 million over the next two years to hire more staff dedicated to election security and oversight. That sum includes two new election complaint investigators, two more...
Why transforming the grid is critical to Oregon’s clean-energy future
One person’s dream home might be a villa on the shore of Italy’s Lake Como, while another’s is a clifftop mansion overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Will Musser’s is a house that blends in with his Portland neighborhood. “It’s comfortable, not ostentatious or kind of extravagant,” Musser...
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Only one of 11 pregnancy-related deaths reviewed by committee showed COVID as potential contributing factor. Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which...
Two Towns in Washington Take Steps Toward Recognizing the Rights of Southern Resident Orcas
The moves are the latest developments in the “rights of nature” movement gathering momentum in countries around the world, including the U.S. With only 73 of the orcas of the Salish Sea still in existence, time is of the essence. This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News,...
WA Supreme Court to rule on Value Village lawsuit after 5 years
The attorney general’s office argued that the for-profit thrift store deceived customers by misrepresenting its charitable support. Many people believe they’re benefiting charities when they buy used clothing from Value Village. But the leader of a nonprofit formerly partnered with the Bellevue-based thrift store chain said that’s a mistaken impression. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson agrees.
InvestigateWest
Seattle, WA
619
Followers
290
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT
InvestigateWest offers a new nonprofit model for watchdog journalism that enriches our community. We invest in original reporting — on public health, the environment, and government accountability — and produce powerful stories with a clear bearing on public policy.http://invw.org
Comments / 0