Idaho State

InvestigateWest

Oregon teen’s activism could lead to lower voting age

Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, agreed to sponsor a constitutional amendment. A 15-year-old’s political activism could result in Oregon legislators considering lowering the state voting age to 16. Devon Lawson-McCourt, a sophomore at McKenzie River Community School in Blue River, has volunteered for political campaigns since fifth grade but is...
OREGON STATE
InvestigateWest

Police shootings in Oregon increased in 2022

Just six days into 2022, law enforcement said Roman Ivan Kokhanevych, 24, robbed a Gresham bank and led them on a pursuit through Troutdale and Gresham. Throughout the chase, according to law enforcement, Kokhanevych fired several times at police and sheriff’s deputies. Gresham police Officer Mark Smith and Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
InvestigateWest

Idaho’s Republican primary is already closed — but the party may close it off even more

New rule would bar voters if they’ve been active with other parties in past two years. Idaho’s primary election is, essentially, the whole contest. With partisan divides that strongly favor Republican candidates, the majority of campaign spending happens in the months leading up to primary elections, and Democrats do not even run for office in many districts.
IDAHO STATE
InvestigateWest

Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020

Only one of 11 pregnancy-related deaths reviewed by committee showed COVID as potential contributing factor. Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which...
IDAHO STATE
InvestigateWest

WA Supreme Court to rule on Value Village lawsuit after 5 years

The attorney general’s office argued that the for-profit thrift store deceived customers by misrepresenting its charitable support. Many people believe they’re benefiting charities when they buy used clothing from Value Village. But the leader of a nonprofit formerly partnered with the Bellevue-based thrift store chain said that’s a mistaken impression. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson agrees.
WASHINGTON STATE
