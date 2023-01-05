Read full article on original website
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Husband of missing Cohasset woman scheduled for Monday morning arraignment
The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe is expected to appear in the morning court session on Monday, Jan. 9, for his arraignment on charges of misleading a police investigation, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 8 for...
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
Fire Breaks Out At Former Home Of Missing Cohasset Mother, Real Estate Manager
The former home of a missing mother of three young children caught fire two days before her disappearance, according to officials. Ana Walshe, age 39, has been missing since around 4 or 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, as reported by Daily Voice. Police were alerted of her absence by...
capecod.com
Man reported missing after spending New Years Eve weekend in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – The Provincetown Police Department is assisting the Malden Police Department by seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bruce Crowley. Bruce was reported missing by a family member last Wednesday after a New Year’s Eve weekend stay in Provincetown. Crowley is described as a white male,...
capecod.com
Rollover crash reported on Bourne Bridge
BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported on the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. Two people were being evaluated for injuries. The off-Cape side of the bridge was closed and traffic coming onto the Cape was backed up. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Here’s what we know so far about missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe
A woman from Cohasset has not been seen since the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. She never boarded the flight Washington, D.C., she reportedly was heading to the airport for 6 a.m. that morning, and there’s no record of her getting into an alleged rideshare vehicle to Boston Logan International.
Search continues for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe day after fire at her former home
Editor’s note: Investigators determined the fire at Ana Walshe’s former home in Cohasset was not suspicious and originated in an area of the house that contained damaged piping connected to a natural gas fireplace insert. Law enforcement’s search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been...
Search for missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe ends 2nd day with ‘negative results,’ police say
The second day of law enforcement’s search for Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who went missing on Jan. 1, ended with “negative results,” police said. Involved in Saturday’s ground search for the missing 39-year-old mother of three or evidence related to her disappearance were numerous Massachusetts State Police troopers and Cohasset police officers, who looked for her for hours in the woods around her home beginning around 9:30 a.m., according to law enforcement. However, her whereabouts remain unknown.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe arrested, charged with misleading police
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman was taken into custody Sunday for misleading police, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday. Ana Walshe,...
Husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe pleaded guilty to art fraud
The husband of a missing Cohasset woman who was last seen at her home on New Year’s Day pleaded guilty to selling fake copies of Andy Warhol paintings on eBay in April 2021. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, according to the Cohasset Police Department. She was reported missing by her husband along with her employer.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
WCVB
Fire burns former home of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe; Search suspended overnight
COHASSET, Mass. — Firefighters battled flames Friday afternoon at the former home of a Massachusetts woman who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day. Heavy flames and smoke were seen by reporters outside the home at 725 Jerusalem Rd. in Cohasset. Officials said the current residents of the home were the ones who called 911 when the fire began.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
newbedfordguide.com
Middleborough Police charge elementary school staff member following incident
“Chief Joseph Perkins reports that the Middleborough Police Department is seeking to charge an elementary school staff member with assault and battery as a result of an incident that occurred at Mary K. Goode Elementary School. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Middleborough Police received reports of an...
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
