New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Nurses go on strike at 2 big NYC hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals went on strike Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at...
Nurses at RUMC won’t strike Monday as voting continues on tentative deal
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nurses at Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) in West Brighton won’t strike on Monday, as voting continues on a tentative deal made between the nurses’ union and hospital officials. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) has been individually negotiating with eight hospitals...
Nurses at 2 more hospitals reach tentative agreement ahead of strike deadline
The nurses are still fighting for better pay and staffing and if no agreement is reached by 6 a.m. Monday, they will go on strike.
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
Relief for riders: MTA reopens bathrooms at 9 subway stations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The MTA on Monday announced the reopening of several subway station bathrooms, to the undoubtable relief of riders. A total of 18 bathrooms at nine stations will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a one-hour closure for cleaning from 12 to 1 p.m.
It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Speed cameras, more Vision Zero madness to follow us everywhere in New York State? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One of the better things about leaving the five boroughs and traveling elsewhere in New York State is that we drivers don’t have to worry as much about running afoul of Vision Zero. We can leave behind that constant, haunted feeling that we’re going...
POLITICO
Adams' property tax predicament
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
New York City Uber drivers denied planned pay raise by judge
The judge says faulty methods were used to calculate the scheduled increase for drivers.
NYC unveils plan to convert vacant office space; could create 20,000 new homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A series of recommendations unveiled Monday could help create housing for New York City residents, according to a new report from Mayor Eric Adams’ office. The report, called the New York City Office Adaptive Reuse Study, makes 11 recommendations in three general areas that...
fox5ny.com
Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding
NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
Peeping Tom planted cellphone in Long Island gym to record women: police
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A Queens man was busted for recording women in a Long Island gym on Saturday, police said. A 20-year-old woman had just finished a tanning session at Planet Fitness on Great Neck Road at around 6 p.m. when she noticed a cellphone recording in the ceiling panels, police said. The victim […]
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Islanders ask: Are lithium-ion battery storage facilities in our neighborhoods safe?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In September, during a Land Use Committee public hearing, representatives from New Leaf Energy presented an application for a special permit to develop a battery energy storage system (BESS) at 405 Arthur Kill Rd, Great Kills. Detailing six battery containers to be enclosed within a...
pix11.com
Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD
A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
aarp.org
AARP NY Says NO to NYC’s Medicare Advantage Scheme: ‘A Promise Made Should be a Promise Kept’
NEW YORK, N.Y. – AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today ahead of AARP New York’s testimony to the New York City Council Committee on Civil Service and Labor in opposition to Intro 0874, which would weaken health insurance coverage for city employees, city retirees, and their dependents:
