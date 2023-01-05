ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

cbcny.org

Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees

Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
POLITICO

Adams' property tax predicament

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he would top his Albany wish list this session with criminal justice and housing issues. But another thorny issue that has bested mayors before him remains unsettled: The city’s property tax system. Nearly everyone agrees that the method of collecting real...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Elevated High Line park in NYC is expanding

NEW YORK - The High Line started out, not so high. In the mid-1800s, freight trains on street-level tracks delivered food to Lower Manhattan. But in one year alone 1910, 540 people were struck and killed by those trains. 10th Ave. was dubbed, "Death Ave" so in the early 20s the "West Side Cowboys emerged."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES

The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx

Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: NYPD

A man was struck in the head with a hatchet and then shot in a Brooklyn parking lot Thursday night in what police described as an incident involving the suspect's estranged wife. Fight over woman leads to deadly hatchet attack: …. A man was struck in the head with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

