'The Pale Blue Eye' Sees Edgar Allan Poe as Young Cadet at West Point — Was He Really in the Military?
The father of modern detective fiction, Edgar Allan Poe, takes matters into his own hands in The Pale Blue Eye. The gothic murder mystery, which hit Netflix on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, follows veteran detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) investigating a series of murders at West Point in 1830. Along the way, he enlists the help of an eccentric military cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), who later becomes one of the most famous writers of all time.
Former Child Star Adam Rich Has Died at 54 Years Old and the World Is Reeling
As many of us know, Hollywood can be a tough place to grow up. We’ve seen child stars like Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Bynes go through the ringer, and now that Adam Rich has died, we’re reminded once again of child star troubles. Adam Rich, who died on Jan. 7, 2023, is known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, the 1977 sitcom about a single dad raising eight children.
'S.W.A.T.' Season 6: Jay Harrington Teases What's to Come for Deacon Kay (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 6 of S.W.A.T. has brought both personal and professional challenges for our characters, specifically Sgt. David "Deacon" Kay. Throughout Season 6 of the fan-favorite procedural drama, Deacon has had to navigate his home life, specifically the trauma his son Matthew faces after their home was shot at, as well as the dangers and responsibilities that come along with being part of the S.W.A.T. team.
Tammy Wynette Had a Beautiful Voice, But She Suffered Health Problems Throughout Her Life
Tammy Wynette was born May 5, 1942, in Virginia and would go on to become a Country music legend, but suffered health problems all of her life. As a young woman at 25 years old, she released her first critical success, "Your Good Girl's Going to Go Bad." While she was born in Virginia, her music would come to have a Nashville sound characterized by big string sections and vocals. She was a fairly healthy person, but in 1970, she had to have a hysterectomy following the birth of her fourth daughter. The surgery signaled the start of Wynette's spiraling health.
New Year, New Journal? Check out These Book Tracker Bullet Journal Ideas
Whether you're interested in scrapbooking or enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes with tracking your reading, creating a personal book tracker bullet journal (sometimes known as a "bujo") requires some serious creative planning. Article continues below advertisement. Thankfully, the best way to find what works best for you is...
Bruce Campbell Says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Is the “Scariest One yet” — Is He in the Film?
Horror is a mother in Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the Evil Dead film series, set to hit theaters on April 21. Warner Bros. Pictures shared two new trailers for the movie on Wednesday, January 4 — a red-band version and a green-band alternative — but the biggest star of the original trilogy is nowhere to be found in either one.
Netflix Has Axed Animated Fan Favorite 'Inside Job' After Just a Single Season
In an announcement on Twitter, Inside Job creator Shion Takeuchi announced that his show had been canceled after a single season on Netflix. Shion announced the news on Jan. 8, saying that he was "heartbroken" to not be able to continue the stories of the characters that he had introduced in the first season.
Here Is the Reading Order for Anne Rice's 'Mayfair Witches' Series
2023 is a big year for fans of Anne Rice. After the successful adaptation of her first series, The Vampire Chronicles, a TV series called Interview with the Vampire premiered in 2022. Her second series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, is getting an adaptation in 2023. The show will follow young Rowan as she uncovers supernatural family secrets in New Orleans.
Does Blumhouse's Hyped Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Have a Post-Credits Scene?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for M3GAN. In an unbelievable 2023 twist, Blumhouse's low-budget, AI-doll horror flick M3GAN totally slayed with critics, earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 percent. Though our brains could hardly compute the news, we're thrilled to relay that the techy, meme-worthy movie lives up to the massive hype.
Renfield of 'Dracula' Fame Is Getting His Own Feature-Length Film — Here's a Breakdown of the Character
The 2023 comedy-horror film Renfield stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character. Fans are eager for this fang-tastic good time to hit theaters, but they have just one question ... who is Renfield? The character first appears in the 1897 novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, but Renfield's role is sometimes watered down or cut altogether in TV and film adaptations.
Deadpool vs. Deathstroke — The Differences and Similarities Between These Comic Book Assassins
Given the vast amount of superhero and supervillain history in both Marvel and DC Comics respectively, there's bound to be some overlap between the two franchises. Case in point, DC's Deathstroke and Marvel's Deadpool. The two of them are highly trained assassins with sinister-looking masks who have a penchant for guns and swords, and the average person could easily mistake one for the other if they didn't know what to look for. What are the major differences between them?
The 50 best movies streaming on Netflix (January 2023)
It’s a new year, so it’s time for some new movies! And we here at For The Win have a bunch of viewing recommendations if you’re looking for something good to watch on Netflix. The streaming service has lost a lot of movies recently, but it added...
Our New Bestie Is Here to Slay — Is 'M3GAN' Streaming Anywhere?
If there's one thing we love, it's campy horror movies; luckily, the latest contribution to the subgenre, M3GAN, is the campiest of all. The critically acclaimed flick follows Gemma (Allison Williams), a roboticist at a toy company who creates a lifelike AI doll named M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis), who's programmed to be a child's greatest companion.
'M3GAN' Screenwriter Akela Cooper Teases a Potential Unrated Version Release
The most talked-about horror film of the year (which isn’t a high bar… yet) is M3GAN. When the trailer released in 2022, it was already stirring the pot amongst teens and anyone who loves campy horror. M3GAN released worldwide on Jan. 6, 2023, and now that it’s here, people are shocked at its gore. But a possible unrated version proves that there could be more gore to explore.
Where Was Peter Jackson's Adaptation of 'King Kong' Filmed? Here's What We Know
Leave it to Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson to direct a three-hour-long King Kong epic. The 2005 film has experienced a resurgence of popularity thanks to Netflix, where it has been on the Top 10 film list since its debut on the platform on Jan. 7. Article continues...
