Tammy Wynette was born May 5, 1942, in Virginia and would go on to become a Country music legend, but suffered health problems all of her life. As a young woman at 25 years old, she released her first critical success, "Your Good Girl's Going to Go Bad." While she was born in Virginia, her music would come to have a Nashville sound characterized by big string sections and vocals. She was a fairly healthy person, but in 1970, she had to have a hysterectomy following the birth of her fourth daughter. The surgery signaled the start of Wynette's spiraling health.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO